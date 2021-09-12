The Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas hosted the annual Believe in Girls (BIG) Brunch on Sept. 2 at Chenal Country Club.

Guests lifted glasses of Girl Scout green champagne to the event's purpose of uplifting girls and mingled in the lobby before going inside for brunch and a panel discussion with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, both Girl Scout alumni, authors of two New York Times best seller books and hosts of the Netflix series "Get Organized With the Home Edit."

The discussion was moderated by Little Rock's Tanarah Haynie of Tanarah Luxe Floral, Jill Lawrence of J. Lawrence Design, and Melissa John of The Charlotte John Company.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh