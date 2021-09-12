Group to host tours of garden

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host three tours of their demonstration garden Thursday at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. Tours will be given at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to a news release.

Participants will tour the herb, butterfly and vegetable garden as well as the recently built greenhouse that was constructed by the Master Gardeners. Masks and social distancing will be required, and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.

The Master Gardeners have worked hard in the garden this year, finishing up their summer crop and planting their fall crop. They said they have a lot information to share for anyone who would like to come out to the tour.

The summer crop consists of tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, okra, peas, blackberries, watermelons, cantaloupe, and pumpkins.

The fall crop that is being planted now will include turnips, mustards, kale, radishes, collards and carrots, according to the release.

Each year, the Master Gardeners conduct demonstrations in the garden. This year, they looked at four different sweet corn varieties to see which one had the least amount of corn ear worm damage. The varieties are Obsession1, Obsession2, Serendipity and Pursuit. Each variety was weighed and measured and rated on corn ear worm control. After that, a taste test of each variety was conducted to gather information on how sweet each of the varieties was.

After vegetables are harvested in the garden, they are weighed and delivered to Neighbor to Neighbor and the Salvation Army. In August, 1,296 pounds of vegetables were donated to the food banks.

The local group is part of the Arkansas Master Gardener Program that began in 1988 in four counties -- Garland, Jefferson, Pulaski, and Saline. The state program now has more than 3,200 volunteers in 67 counties. It recorded 64,854 education hours and 101,475 service hours in 2020, according to the release.

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners are looking forward to sharing with the community their accomplishments this year, the release said. At the end of each tour, there will be a chance to win door prizes donated by the Master Gardeners.

For more information, contact Kurt Beaty, county extension agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033 or kbeaty@uada.edu; or follow him at https://www.Twitter.com/CEAJeffersonCo or on the web at uaex.edu/Jefferson.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, which offers all its extension and research programs and services without discrimination.