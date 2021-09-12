With hard work, goals in reach, group asserts

Editor’s note: This is part three of a three-part series on Go Forward Pine Bluff.

To date, Go Forward Pine Bluff has started work on or completed some 80% of the projects it promised the public, which voted on and approved the sales tax that funds much of what the organization does.

From the beginning of the organization’s existence, transparency was paramount with quarterly financial statements and project updates provided to the public through the Go Forward Pine Bluff website.

Since 2019, revenue from the sales tax and other funding sources has been about $6 million each year, and expenses have been between $4 million and $5 million.

Go Forward Pine Bluff ’s three main goals are to retain population, relocate population, and attract tourism and consumers throughout the region in a phased approach.

Using the slogan “Promises Made, Promises Kept,” the group’s quarterly project update breaks down the progression of each initiative.

Phase one included resurrecting the Urban Renewal Agency, which was first established in 1962.

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency was formed in 2017 to eliminate blight, and through the agency, the demolition of condemned structures resumed. The agency receives its funding through the 2017 five-eighths percent sales tax and is an initiative of Go Forward Pine Bluff’s Infrastructure/Government Pillar.

Led by Executive Director Maurice Taggart, the agency is an effective, responsible way for Pine Bluff to reduce blight, encourage business growth and generate economic progress, but Taggart is quick to point out that his agency can only work in its assigned areas.

“We have defined areas that are our responsibility to remove blight,” said Taggart adding that those areas include only Ward 1 and 2. “We can’t work on blight outside of the Urban Renewal Plan.” Jimmy Dill, chairman of the Urban Renewal Agency, agreed stating the code enforcement office can work the entire city, unlike the agency. Dill said that when the agency was reinstated, more than 600 condemned homes were on a list that dated as far back as 2010.

“When you talk to the city about it, they say they don’t have the time or the money to do it, but yet when Urban Renewal comes in and starts doing it, there are gripes about what we’re doing,” said Dill. “We’re trying to help. We are partners, we are not trying to take things away from you.” Dill said the community often looks at the Urban Renewal Agency to be the primary driver for tearing down dilapidated homes when in fact it is the city’s primary responsibility to do that.

Taggart said his agency is averaging two demolitions a week. So far, for 2021, there have been 58 demolitions. The going has been slowed by the weather and an almost two-year setback that the state attorney general’s office had to weigh in on in order for the organization to move forward.

Besides demolition projects, the group has played a role in many of the current investments throughout the city.

The Urban Renewal Agency has acquired about 80% of the buildings between Third and Fourth avenues on Main Street and is putting a renovation plan together for those buildings.

The buildings purchased and renovated have received viable interest from investors including chefs Jamie McAfee and Oscar Bullard Jr.

Downtown housing, a state-of-the-art movie theater, a go-kart track, affordable housing, and the Crown Motel renovation are just some of the projects in which the agency has had a hand.

Some city leaders, however, have reservations about the agency buying property, fearing that acquiring buildings and not being able to sell them to private investors will put the city in the business of collecting rent.

“We hope that we end up with these in private hands,” said Dill. “Our goal is that these properties get renovated and they end up in private hands and back on the tax roll because we do not want to be a landlord. We’re not set up for that and we don’t want to have a 30-year lease on something.”

COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS NEEDED

The Rev. Jessie Turner, who is a supporter of Go Forward Pine Bluff, said the organization is doing its job but that there needs to be more movement in other areas as well.

“I get complaints all the time about how rough the streets are, overgrown vegetation in the community and they say we thought it was Go Forward’s responsibility and I have to tell them, no. Go Forward is not responsible for that, that’s the city’s job,” said Turner.

Turner added there are high expectations for Pine Bluff to be improved but it takes the efforts that Go Forward has made plus an effort from the city to put more energy into trying to improve streets, housing and overgrown vegetation in areas not in the group’s plan.

Council Member Joni Alexander said that as long as revenue is down, Pine Bluff will not have enough money to upgrade departments or address infrastructure needs.

“For example, the population decline in Pine Bluff as recorded in the census will cut back on some of our state turnback money that is given to the Street Department,” she said. “We have to do something to attract tourism, revitalize downtown, and stabilize our middle class. Because without those things our tax revenue will continue to dwindle and the issues now will get worse.” Alexander said city leaders, instead of appealing to the emotions of the residents, must use their position to give the public a platform of information and opportunities to get involved. As far as potholes, she said, she has the same complaints.

“We are living in this same city and experience these raggedy houses and streets, too. And mind you the city doesn’t own these raggedy houses; citizens and slumlords do,” said Alexander. “If people took care of their property and cut their grass and paid their fines, we would have more money to put into things like our streets and drainage.” Pine Bluff has encountered many challenges over the past few decades, according to the mayor’s office, including roads and drainage in need of major upgrades.

Currently, the city plans to upgrade parts of its infrastructure soon, which will be funded by the American Rescue Plan, a new federal initiative that will provide more than $16 million for such city projects.

FULFILLING PROMISES

Through Go Forward Pine Bluff and other initiatives, the city is attempting to return to the vibrancy it once had with major construction projects underway by outside investors, the county, and the city. Tommy May, Go Forward Pine Bluff chairman, said the organization’s goal is to make Pine Bluff a destination, which requires entertainment, dining and other amenities.

“Our mayor has been a tremendous advocate of [Go Forward Pine Bluff] and our vision, i.e. the vision of our citizens. Mayor Washington is the consummate team player and works tirelessly,” said May, who also commended the hard work of the group’s CEO, Ryan Watley, and his team.

May said that to date, at least 24 of the group’s initiatives are in the works. Mary Pringos, vice chairman, the Go Forward Pine Bluff board of directors, and May himself are excited about where they are and will be at the end of 2023, he said.

“The public/private partnership has completed a new aquatics center, introduced several festivals, returned the King Cotton basketball tournament to Pine Bluff, introduced educational initiatives, completely renovated the Pine Bluff Community [formerly Merrell Center], introduced programs for improved housing for our first responders, renovated the building at 435 S. Main St., which was built in 1937, to create an innovation hub, The Generator, the work of which is focused on entrepreneurship and digital skills, and are in the process of completing a plan for improving our parks, home financing, and making downtown Pine Bluff a center of activity,” said May. “We have completed a $10 million investment in the state-of-the-art aquatics center.” Other agencies also have made major investments such as the Saracen Casino’s $300 million investment, which has increased tax revenue for the city.

The construction of the $12 million Jefferson County/Pine Bluff Library, the 11,000-square-foot ARTSpace and the Streets-cape creating an attractive downtown are just a few of the investments that have been made to revitalize the city.

“We are actively recruiting private investments to the city of Pine Bluff and we are working with financial institutions to finance some of this development,” said Watley. “It is imperative that we work with the City Council and tone down the rhetoric so we can get more tax dollars to the city of Pine Bluff and development can take place. The citizens voted for this and we are executing the plan.” Watley said the spread of misinformation and “small talk” is turning away investors, hindering the potential growth of the city.

Dill added that the city is at a crossroads with people leaving and that something must be done before matters become worse. The 2020 census revealed that Pine Bluff is down to a little more than 40,000 residents and that it lost some 16% of its population over the past decade. That percentage decrease was the largest of any metropolitan area in the country.

“Go Forward has a plan in place and they are trying through a public-private partnership with the city of Pine Bluff and with Urban Renewal, trying to partner to make some things happen but yet we’re getting a lot of pushback from certain individuals that don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Dill, who added that his agency wants to get as much done before the tax expires. “We can sit back and watch the city steadily lose people, businesses and sit back and do nothing or you can try to do something and that is what this initiative … is all about.”

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Anything worth doing will require significant investments, according to May, who said there has been frustration, delays and modifications but that the effort has always remained the same.

“It requires heavy lifting, a good plan, community involvement, committed workers, support of the community, and of course money,” said May. “Sometimes we would take 10 steps forward and 12 steps back. However, the right people at the right time with the right plan has enabled us to move forward and we remain on schedule to fulfill our commitment to the Pine Bluff citizens.” Go Forward Pine Bluff’s hope for the future is to:

Significantly improve the educational opportunities. Reduce the crime rate. Eliminate commercial and residential blight. Recruit new businesses and enhance opportunities for existing businesses. Stop the loss of population and begin to see growth.

May expressed the importance to develop working partnerships with various agencies, the city, and the county to the point that “we will be pulling on the same rope in the same direction at the same time.” Though Go Forward Pine Bluff is just touching the tip of the iceberg of meeting its overall vision, they believe tremendous progress has been made so far, officials said.

“It will be amazing what can happen when we share the same vision, don’t worry about who gets credit, and commit ourselves to improving the lives of our children,” said May. “Despite our challenges, God has been good to Pine Bluff, and he expects us to unite and make our community as good as it can be, especially for our children.”

MORE CONTENT

Budget data for Go Forward Pine Bluff

arkansasonline.com/912pbcledger/

Go Forward Pine Bluff issues project update

arkansasonline.com/912pbcinitiative/