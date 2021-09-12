VIDEO: Arkansas LB commit Mani Powell highlights

Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell’s physical style of play was on full display in Friday's 14-7 loss to North Little Rock.

Powell had 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and broke up a pass.

Powell, 6-2, 230 pounds, moved to Arkansas from Canton (Ohio) McKinley in August, shortly after committing to play for the Razorbacks.

Powell had 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 7 quarterback pressures as a junior. He was named to the first team of the Division I All-Ohio football team by The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In the first three games for Fayetteville, Powell has recorded 29 tackles, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble.