The Recruiting Guy

VIDEO: Arkansas LB commit Mani Powell highlights

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:36 p.m.
Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell is shown during a game against North Little Rock on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell’s physical style of play was on full display in Friday's 14-7 loss to North Little Rock.

Powell had 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and broke up a pass.

Powell, 6-2, 230 pounds, moved to Arkansas from Canton (Ohio) McKinley in August, shortly after committing to play for the Razorbacks.

Powell had 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 7 quarterback pressures as a junior. He was named to the first team of the Division I All-Ohio football team by The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In the first three games for Fayetteville, Powell has recorded 29 tackles, 1 sack, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble.

