Hogs' atmosphere wows recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ play and the atmosphere during the Razorbacks' 40-21 victory over Texas impressed several recruits in attendance Saturday.

The more than 74.000 fans were vocal and the prospects took notice.

Sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo, 6-3, 198, of St. Louis University High School called the atmosphere amazing.

“The fans were top notch, loud after ever single catch, big run, anything,” said Wingo, who has been offered by Arkansas. “I liked that the most of all.”

Junior 4-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185 pounds, of Temple, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Notre Dame, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Miami and numerous other programs.

“I was really impressed on both sides of the ball,” he said. “You could tell they wanted to make a statement about SEC ball and I love that about Arkansas. The atmosphere was the best I’ve ever seen, and just hanging with other recruits was fun also.”

Bentonville junior offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-4, 319, received an offer from the Razorbacks on July 31. He attended the Rice and Texas games.

“Awesome experience,” he said of the Texas game. “The Razorback fans are the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen. Coach (Sam) Pittman had the Hogs prepared and ready to beat Texas.”

Junior receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 170, of Tulsa Washington visited for the game after recently receiving an offer from the Razorbacks.

“It was great,” Tease said. “I ended up meeting (former Razorback player and Dallas Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones. The staff was very polite and the atmosphere was just amazing. I enjoyed coming down.”

Sophomore receiver Parker Livingstone, 6-4, 185, of Lucas, Texas, visited Fayetteville in June and he loved his return trip for the game against the Longhorns.

“Oh man, it was amazing, great place, great coaches and a great atmosphere,” said Parker, who has an Arkansas offer. “Loved it, every second of it. It was amazing (from) the pregame to the postgame. Will definitely be making a return back to Fayetteville.”