Hogs make most from punt block

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas had suffered three blocked punts in 11 games going back to the 2020 opener against Georgia -- including in last week's 2021 opener against Rice -- but on Saturday night against No. 15 Texas, it was the Razorbacks who made a big play on special teams.

Arkansas junior linebacker Jake Yurachek -- the son of UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek -- partially blocked a punt by Cameron Dicker after a bad snap.

Mataio Soli, showing good hands for a defensive end, caught the ball in mid-air at the Texas 18 and returned it 4 yards.

What ended up being a 2-yard punt by the Longhorns set up Cam Little's 24-yard field goal to push Arkansas' lead to 13-0 in the second quarter.

Good pickup

Arkansas sophomore running back Dominique Johnson used his head on a play in the red zone to help the Razorbacks score a touchdown in the second quarter.

Also his feet and hands.

When the Shotgun snap intended for quarterback KJ Jefferson fell short, Johnson was heady enough to quickly pick up the ball.

Then Johnson ran for 9 yards to give Arkansas a third and 4 at the Texas 5 when it looked like the Razorbacks might lose yards -- or even lose the ball.

Johnson then took a handoff from Jefferson and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to put Arkansas ahead 10-3.

Fourth-down stand

For the second consecutive game, the Razorbacks' defense made a big stop on a fourth-and-1 play.

Down 16-7 with 6:20 left in the third quarter, Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian decided to go for the first down rather than punt on fourth and 1 from the Longhorns' 43.

Linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry were credited with dropping running back Bijan Robinson for a 1-yard loss, and the Razorbacks drove for a field goal after taking possession at the Texas 42.

In Arkansas' 38-17 victory over Rice last week, linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon dropped running back Jordan Myers for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Razorbacks' 18 with 4:42 left in the third quarter and the Owls leading 17-14.

Close call

It's not often the home fans cheer loudly when their team starts a drive at its own 4 after a punt.

But cheers -- and probably some sighs of relief -- were heard when Arkansas was awarded possession at its 4 after it initially appeared Texas had recovered a fumbled punt in the first quarter.

Arkansas returner Greg Brooks lost track of where he was on the field as he back-pedaled to field a punt by Cameron Dicker inside the Razorbacks 5.

Brooks fumbled near the Arkansas sideline and Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford pounced on the loose ball.

It looked like the Longhorns had caught the game's first big break, but a video replay showed one of Crawford's feet was out of bounds, meaning he was ineligible to recover the fumble and it was Arkansas' ball.

The Razorbacks managed to get the ball out to their 19 and punted.

Safety Nathan Parodi replaced Brooks as the returner for Arkansas on Texas' next punt.

Parodi fielded the punt cleanly and returned it 7 yards to the Arkansas 27.

Bad half for Horns

The Razorbacks' 16-0 halftime lead marked the first time the Longhorns were shut out in the first half since a 50-7 loss at No. 4 TCU on Oct. 3, 2015.

The Horned Frogs led 37-0 at halftime.

For starters

Arkansas senior linebacker Hayden Henry started in place of Bumper Pool, who had to sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks' 38-7 victory over Rice last week.

It was the fifth career start for Henry, who had to sit out the first half against Rice because he was ejected for targeting in the second half of last season's finale against Alabama.

Henry also started the second half on Saturday night, but Pool came into the game on Arkansas' second defensive series of the third quarter.

Safety Simeon Blair started for the Razorbacks, who went with six defensive backs and a three-man defensive front of Markell Utsey, Isaiah Nichols and Tre Williams.

Sack for Ridgeway

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway, a graduate transfer from Illinois State, got his first sack as a Razorback when he dropped Texas quarterback Hudson Card for a 1-yard loss in the first half.

Ridgeway didn't play against Rice because he was recovering from surgery to remove his appendix.

Austin Razorback

Arkansas junior safety and punt returner Nathan Parodi is from Lake Travis High School in Austin, as is Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card.

Chad Morris, who was 4-18 as Arkansas' coach before being fired with two games left in the 2019 season, was the Lake Travis coach from 2008-09 before getting into college coaching as Tulsa' offensive coordinator.

Morris is now coaching back in Texas at Allen High School.

Not a record

With the game being announced as a sellout, it was anticipated the crowd might be a Reynolds Razorback Stadium record.

But the announced crowd of 74,531 fell short of the record 76,803 fans who attended the 2010 Arkansas-Alabama game when the No. 1 Crimson Tide rallied to beat the No. 10 Razorbacks 24-20.

Saturday night's crowd was the ninth-largest ever at home for Arkansas.

Flag bearers

On an emotional day across the country as the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America were remembered, linebacker Bumper Pool carried the United States flag onto the field for the Razorbacks and receiver John David White carried the Arkansas state flag.

Bazzel streak ends

David Bazzel, the former Arkansas linebacker who is now a TV and radio personality in Little Rock, saw his streak of covering Razorbacks' games end at 97 because he's recovering from a mild case of covid-19.

"Of the games to miss, it's really tough to miss the Arkansas-Texas game," Bazzel said. "I'm disappointed about that, but it is what it is.

"I'm excited they're playing. It'll be fun to see a full house."

Bazzel said he has experienced mild symptoms similar to having a cold.

"Thankfully, I'm vaccinated," he said. "So it hasn't been too bad."

Bazzel had covered every game -- home and away -- since the start of the 2013 season when Bret Bielema began a five-year tenure as the Razorbacks' coach.

"I actually feel pretty good," said Bazzel, who tested positive last Sunday after being in contact with someone who had tested positive. "I was hoping I could rally and get a negative test and be at the game , but there was no way.

"I've just had to resign myself to the fact the streak is over. I've got to start a new streak next week."

Bazzel, the founder of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, said he hopes to attend the club's meeting this week and be at the Arkansas-Georgia Southern game.

Good company

A group of former Razorbacks who played against Texas previously were introduced before the game. The group included Ken Hatfield, Clint Stoerner, Fred Marshall, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Kenoy Kennedy, George Wilson, Isaac Davis and Chris Houston.

Hatfield, Marshall and Jerry Jones were seniors on Arkansas' 1964 team that beat Texas 14-13 in Austin and finished 11-0 to win a share of the national championship.

Hatfield, who had a punt return for a touchdown in the 1964 game, also led the Razorbacks to two victories over the Longhorns as Arkansas' coach. Marshall was the starting quarterback of the 1964 team and Jones -- the Dallas Cowboys' owner -- played on the offensive line.

Stoerner was the starting quarterback and Kennedy started at free safety in Arkansas' 27-6 victory over Texas in the 2000 Cotton Bowl to cap the 1999 season.

Davis was a starting offensive lineman for the 1991 Razorbacks who beat Texas 14-13 in Little Rock in the teams' last meeting with both as Southwest Conference members.

Stephen Jones was a linebacker on the 1986 Arkansas team that beat Texas 21-14 in Austin.

Wilson was a wide receiver for the Razorbacks when they beat the Longhorns 38-28 in Austin in 2003.

Bobby in the house

Bobby Portis, the former Arkansas basketball player who helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA championship in 50 years, was introduced on the field and led the crowd in calling the Hogs.

Portis, from Little Rock Hall, was the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore during the 2014-15 season. He then entered the NBA Draft and was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bulls.

Proud grandfather

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the former Razorback, has grandsons who play for Arkansas and Texas.

Arkansas backup junior quarterback John Stephen Jones is Jerry Jones' grandson and the son of Stephen Jones, another former Razorback and executive for the Cowboys.

Texas redshirt freshman wide receiver Paxton Anderson also is Jerry Jones' grandson and the daughter of Charlotte Anderson, Jerry's daughter.

John Stephen Jones and Paxton Anderson were high school teammates at Highland Park in Dallas.

Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark also played with Jones and Anderson at Highland Park.

Through the years

Arkansas and Texas met for the 76th time on Saturday night.

The teams' first five meetings -- won by Texas between 1894 and 1912 -- were non-conference matchups before the Southwest Conference wasn't formed until 1915.

Arkansas and Texas met as SWC members five times between 1916 and 1929, then played annually from 1933-91 until the Razorbacks moved to the SEC in 1992.

Saturday night marked the sixth non-conference matchup between the Razorbacks and Longhorns since Arkansas left the SWC.

Arkansas and Texas soon will be meeting again as conference rivals with Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC no later than the 2025 season.

Texas held a 53-22 series advantage going into Saturday night's game.

Commish in the house

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attended the Arkansas-Texas game.