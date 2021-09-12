Hogs take pleasure in running-game pounding

FAYETTEVILLE -- Even when Texas knew the Arkansas Razorbacks were going to run the ball, the Longhorns couldn't stop them.

The University of Arkansas ran all over Texas -- and then ran some more -- in beating the No. 15 Longhorns 40-21.

Arkansas' ability to dominate the line of scrimmage was never more evident than when the Razorbacks got the ball at their 25 with 13:33 left in the fourth quarter after Texas had scored a touchdown to pull within 33-14.

Everyone in Reynolds Razorback Stadium knew the the home team wanted to run the ball and run down the clock.

But the Razorbacks didn't even have to attempt a pass to score a touchdown.

Freshmen AJ Green and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders combined for all eight carries on the 75-yard touchdown drive that pushed Arkansas' lead to 33-14.

Green started the drive with a 6-yard gain, then ran for 19 and 1.

Sanders took over and ran for 7, 4 and 3 yards.

Green came back and ran for 5 yards, then broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run.

"I liked it," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said with a big smile when asked about the drive. "I thought a lot of it. I was happy."

The Razorbacks were able to run 47 times for 333 yards on a Texas defense that held Louisiana-Lafayette to 76 rushing yards last week when the Longhorns opened with a 38-18 victory.

"You can totally just take the wind out of the defense when you're running the ball down their throat," Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry said in praise of the offense. "To have well over 300 yards? I mean, that's unbelievable.

"The whole second half and our offensive line was just mauling them. Ricky Stromberg was blocking people like 20 yards down the field."

Stromberg, the Razorbacks' junior center, led the offensive line's dominating performance.

"I think it's a testimony to hard work," Stromberg said. " People working and just pounding the rock and getting better at blocking.

"I'm so proud of our guys and our coaches and the way we handled running the ball. I'm just so happy for our team."

Five Razorbacks combined to rush for between 75 and 50 yards and four ran for touchdowns.

Junior Trelon Smith had 12 carries for 75 yards; quarterback KJ Jefferson 10 for 73; Green 7 for 67; Sanders 8 for 50; and sophomore Dominique Johnson 6 for 44.

"The whole running back room did awesome," Jefferson said. "Rick and the O-line, all of them were playing physical and driving them off the ball and playing hard."

Even backup quarterback Malik Hornsby, a redshirt freshman, got in on the rushing barrage with a 29-yard run after he came in for Jefferson.

Pittman praised offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, who took over the position in June from being the tight ends coach when Brad Davis left for LSU.

"Coach Kennedy comes in on June the fourth or whatever it was, and we rush for 333 yards and average 7-plus yards a carry," Pittman said. "He's got some really hard-working kids.

"They took a lot of heat in the past and will I'm sure some in the future. ... But the way they played tonight, to rush for 333 on a good Texas, squad was outstanding.

"They came to play and I'm really proud of them."

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway said the running game was a key for the defense, too.

"It helped us out a lot because it kept us off the field," Ridgeway said. "I mean, if they can save our legs and if they can do what they do and control the clock and put points on the scoreboard ... that's how you play football. It was nice."

Pittman said running backs coach Jimmy Smith had his players hitting the holes faster and harder Saturday night than in the opener against Rice when they rushed 44 times for 245 yards.

"They're really helping our linemen with the way they're hitting holes," Pittman said. "I mean, people say, 'Well that's easy to do.'

"Well, it's not really when you're a zone-type scheme and you've got to read, read, read, read and make the right read, just like our quarterback has to on the defensive end."

But the Razorbacks made it look easy on Saturday night, even when Texas knew they what was coming.