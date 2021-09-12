Happy birthday (Sept. 12): A strong bout of beginner's luck accompanies this solar return. You'll be good at things you've never done before. You'll hit it off with new people and have remarkable wins in fresh scenes. Respect, love and connection with those of a different generation is featured. A reward in November will kick off an adventure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are not strong in spite of your pain but because of it. Reinforcing this will take the edge off. If it's not too much of a stretch, try this mantra: "This pain is making me awesome."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The power of myth and entertainment cannot be underestimated today. A story will change the power dynamics. The meek will become mighty; you can use this to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will think more about what's not going well when you are amidst unwanted circumstances. Boredom, tedium and irritation fuel their own existence by attracting more of the same, unless you interrupt the pattern.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Experts can get confused and believe their mastery of one area of life carries over to all realms. A system of checks and balances will render this pitfall of power avoidable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Jealousy can help or hinder your process; it all depends on what you do with your feelings. Acknowledge them. There's excellent fuel here. If you direct it well, you can use it to do your most competitive work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your brain, being efficient, sees no reason to examine things that are very familiar to you. But look twice today because there's a change — something small, but worth noting.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're still deciding if and when to transform. The process takes a lot of energy, so preparations must be made first. Before it happens, you're like the famously hungry caterpillar, storing the fuel necessary for change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Even though it's a ride that most people would say they don't want to take, the emotional roller coaster has a line just like all the others. Learning the range of human feeling has its thrills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The circumstances will shift and so will the way you think about them. Try to get into situations that will afford you the flexibility to act on new opportunities as they arise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even though it seems like you'd benefit from letting someone else handle some of your workload, it's all a little trickier than it looks. This will only go well if they do things exactly as you would.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The thoughts and input of others will strongly influence the direction things take. You can shape these impressions. Be forward-thinking. How do you want to be perceived?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is not your style to automatically assume leadership. However, you are the best one for the job today. You can lead the conversation that challenges and excites but doesn't ruffle feathers.

LUNAR TIPS FOR MAXIMIZING OPPORTUNITY

Turning lemons into lemonade takes sugar. But what if you just accepted the lemon for what it is without adding anything to change the direction it naturally takes? As the lunar energy progresses to Sagittarius, every challenge is an opportunity. You don’t have to change or improve anything to make it so; you need only use what’s before you.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The king and queen of the zodiacal prom have changed suits to ramp up the drama of this dance. Last week, Virgo dawned a gown of seduction when she slipped into Scorpio. Mars follows the trend, trading in his armor for Libran designer wear. Let the pursuit of love begin. The drive to partner up is just as strong as the urge to run, creating the classic push-pull of love’s tango. Venus in Scorpio is a master aspect for controlling the tension that rules the realm of romance. The vibrations of attraction sing like violin strings held taut. Caution: To give in to desire too fully or for too long may mute love’s music.

Thursday, the solar trine to Pluto has much work to do to offset the challenges of some difficult subsequent squares. Projects look exciting in the big picture, but we zoom in to a number of obstacles in the day-to-day action that have the potential to stop progress … but only if we let them. Here’s where faith and optimism are necessary.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Her portrayal of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, in a film released auspiciously around a solar return puts Jennifer Hudson in an artistically beautiful and befittingly Virgoean position. The reviews are alive with words like “ageless” and “Oscar-bound” as the role takes Hudson through Franklin’s teen years up to age 29. Hudson has five luminaries in Libra: The sign of art, harmony, design and politics.