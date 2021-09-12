Hurricane hits parts of Canadian province

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland -- People in the Canadian Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland woke up Saturday to streets littered with branches and debris, torn and tossed around by the ferocious winds of Hurricane Larry.

Larry made landfall as a Category 1 storm just after midnight Friday along the southern coast of the island, with sheets of rain and sustained winds of 80 mph across the Avalon Peninsula, which includes the provincial capital of St. John's.

The city's streets were lined with fallen branches Saturday morning, and trees were uprooted and overturned on many lawns.

A small crowd of people gathered around Mary Queen of Peace elementary school Saturday, shaking their heads as fragments of the school's shredded roof whipped around in the remaining winds. A large part of the roof was blown clear off the building and lay in a heap of siding and nail-riddled boards on the ground some distance away.

As of 10 a.m., nearly 30,000 people in the St. John's region were still without power, Newfoundland Power's website said. But the lights and coffee makers were on at a Tim Horton's near the Rooms provincial art gallery, and the line to get a morning coffee snaked through the restaurant and out the door.

Brandon Snook was outside the coffee shop with his infant son, Myles, as his wife grabbed a few cups inside. They didn't have any power to make their own coffee, he said.

Myles slept through the night, Snook said. "My sister, her little little one lost her play house," he said. "It got smashed up against the house in about 2 million pieces."

His own house made it through OK, he said -- just a bit of siding peeled loose.

An empty building nearby wasn't so lucky; several of its traffic-facing windows were shattered in their frames, leaving the inside of the building completely exposed.

Up the street, parts of the green iron fencing surrounding the Basilica Cathedral had fallen down, and several of the structure's windows were missing.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary urged pedestrians and drivers across the peninsula to stay home as officers swept the area to report fallen trees and power lines.

Newfoundland Power, meanwhile, assured those in the dark that crews had been out since daybreak to work on the power lines.

Tony Balen assesses the damages and cleans up his property on Waterford Bridge Road of downed tree branches after Hurricane Larry crossed over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula in the early morning hours, in St. John's, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)

The roof of Mary Queen of Peace elementary school was torn off after Hurricane Larry crossed over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula in St. John's, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)

