I-30 work to affect traffic in LR, NLR

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the following travel effects and traffic pattern changes will occur, including detour routes.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Monday-Thursday: Overnight single- and double-lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday on the Interstate 40/I-30 interchange. Lane closures include I-40 eastbound and I-30 eastbound lanes through the north terminal to the North Hills Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 154). Double-lane closures will be limited from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight traffic shifts and lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday at the north terminal of the I-40-/I-30 interchange. I-40 eastbound traffic will shift to the north. Lane closures include I-40 eastbound and westbound through the interchange.

LITTLE ROCK

An overnight left-lane closure will occur Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Second Street westbound between River Market Avenue and Cumberland Street.

Daytime single-lane closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday on the northbound I-30 frontage road between Sixth and Third streets. Single-lane closures will include one block of Fourth Street east to Collins Street, and one block of Collins Street north to Third Street.

Daytime single-lane closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the I-30 frontage road between 10th and Sixth streets.

Daytime right-lane and sidewalk closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fourth Street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue. Pedestrian detours will be posted for sidewalk closures. Some street parking will be affected.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on I-30 between the Arkansas River and Interstate 630. Double-lane closures will be limited from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

An overnight ramp closure will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the I-630 eastbound ramp to the I-30 eastbound ramp. The detour will use the I-630 eastbound ramp to the I-30 frontage road and travel northbound to the interstate on-ramp at Sixth Street.

An overnight lane shift and single-lane closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on I-30 westbound to the I-630 exit ramp (Exit 139B).

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov .