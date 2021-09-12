Incorporations

Benton County

Renewing Threads LLC, Amber M. Sproul, 4000 S.W. Modern Way, Unit 301, Bentonville

Like-Minded Youth Transitional Center LLC, Eloise Jones, 710 S.W. Sterling Place, Bentonville

Exotic Eagle Investments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Steve's Trophies LLC, Jonathan Alexander Oviedo, 217 Links Drive, No. 206, Lowell

Homepaintedmemories LLC, Jonetta Kay Sullivan, 2 Cindy Lane, Bella Vista

Badash LLC, Ashley Henry, 218 W. Birch St., Rogers

Ragtag Apparel LLC, Gary Bohannan, 1306 S. 14th Place, Rogers

Bronzingbybritt LLC, Brittany Elaine Lockridge, 1521 Westridge Lane, Centerton

Viplawn & Lighting LLC, Marcella Williams, 702 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Handmade NWA LLC, Melinda Prynne, 300 N.W. Red Barn Circle, Unit 204, Bentonville

Pb08 Electronic Ventures Inc., Iqbal Singh Makkar, 808 Almond St. S.W., Gravette

Natural Energy Solutions LLC, Sandy Dixon, 502 S.W. B St., Bentonville

Mach-1 Holdings Inc., David A. Lee, 408 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Home Concerns LLC, Cory Wagahoff, 4421 Ridgewood Lane, Rogers

J&L Investment Group LLC, Justin Davis, 5300 S. 45th St., Rogers

Ultraswayed LLC, Reese P. Dollins, 5100 W. J.B. Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Seaspray Counseling LLC, Johnnie Daniel Ezell, 24 Mills Drive, Bella Vista

Santos Wellness LLC, Eric Santos, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 430, Rogers

12th Man LLC, Nathaniel Alex Hunter, 2709 S. Haley Court, Rogers

Perry Professional Cutz LLC, Casey D. Perry, 3002 S.W. Amberwood Ave., Bentonville

NWA Financial Solutions LLC, Michael A. Lucke, 3908 S.W. Cherry Road, Bentonville

Yaan Consulting LLC, Sumanth Tadasina, 1730 Whippoorwill Lane, Bentonville

Rain Dogs Leather LLC, Andrew Campbell, 208 E. Laurel Ave., Rogers

NWA Easy Storage Lowell LLC, Lester D. Straw, 19212 Pinecrest Trail, Rogers

Skills Lab Training LLC, Christie D. Martin, 6 Glenbrook Drive, Bentonville

Sp Horsebarn LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Monte Olivo Grocerie Store LLC, Manuel Vega-Moreno, 808 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

North X West Land Management LLC, William Edward Sweeney III, 14632 Old Highway 68, Siloam Springs

Charming Headpieces LLC, Kathryn Cochran, 112 S.E. H St., No. 103, Bentonville

Tide Down LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville

Mi Tienda La Guadalupana Corp., Gerardo Silva, 812 E. Post Road, F, Rogers

Meier Tech Advisors LLC, Ryan Dean Meier, 3304 S.W. Silverleaf Ave., Bentonville

Cavi-Tour LLC, Roshann Reese, 8580 Wagner Road, Bentonville

Lang Bentonville LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Luxe Lane & Co LLC, Sheridan Sikes, 9944 E. High Meadows Drive, Rogers

Little Rebel Creative LLC, Stevi Sappenfield, 16385 Vaughn Road, Decatur

Tennant Creek Ventures LLC, Jeffrey Tennant, 125 W. Main St., Gentry

Rezo LLC, Jessica Chrisp, 3003 N.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

Liberty Roll Offs LLC, Charles Weston Shaw, 3322 W. Cherokee Road, Rogers

Trigger Construction LLC, Tara Fiddler, 316 S. First St., Rogers

Full Gospel Churches Of The Marshall Islands Mission & Evangelism Inc., Ronald Matthew, 406 Crystal St., Lowell

Mayberry Lane LLC, Brittany Ritchie, 4001 Cortney Circle, Siloam Springs

Jbjn LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Tacos El Cholo LLC, Christopher Rodriguez, 1701 N. Airport Loop, Trailer A, Avoca

Mackey Holdings LLC, John Joseph Mackey, 3008 S.W. Waterleaf Ave., Bentonville

Mod NWA LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 16460 Ivy Lane, Rogers

Featherston 902 LLC, Samuel R. Featherston, 9163 Featherston Road, Bentonville

B&M Enterprises Inc., Yurgis Bacallao, 1211 Ellenray Lane, Centerton

Joseph G. Massey LLC, Joseph G. Massey, 18928 Rockhill Drive, Siloam Springs

Dulaney Distributing Inc., Erik Dulaney, 6601 W. Addison Ave., Cave Springs

10 Cromer Drive LLC, David Whittlesey, 1708 Higgins St., Pea Ridge

Chrisjenn C5 Property LLC, Jennifer Callis, 14615 Fruitwood Road, Gravette

Carroll County

Tandia Auto Sales LLC, Abdoul Tandia, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Aligned Utility Services Inc., Christie E. Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Higher Power Excavating & Dirt Work LLC, Brittany Guillory, 2942 Madison 8001, Hindsville

The Salty Sailor Shrimp Co LLC, Abra Garrison , 360 Madison 7840, Wesley

S&B Land Management LLC, Samuel Bart Satterfield , 550 Madison 7353, Hindsville

Sunset Ridge Farms LLC, Cody Allen Thomas, 286 Madison 5230, Huntsville

Washington County

Two Creek Capital LLC, Jeffrey Johnson, 7443 White River Ridge, Fayetteville

S&S Installation LLC, Marsha Squire, 3458 McRay Ave., Springdale

Safitrades Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Tayo World Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Tollett Holdings LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Michelle Watson Counseling LLC, Ken Canfield, 2786 Millennium Drive, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Fdar LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Armando Gonzalez LLC, Armando Gonzalez, 1378B Tolleson Loop, Springdale

Much Needed LLC, Justin Wright, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mark Dyer Trucking LLC, Mark Eugene Dyer, 10434 Horan Road, Fayetteville

Shuvee LLC, Christopher Masterson, 1432 E. Hilldale Drive, Fayetteville

NWA Outdoor Structures LLC, Evelyn K. Honey, 3525 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Boujaee Boutique & Tingz LLC, Justice Harris, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Michelle's Fashion LLC, Eryn Tillman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Faith Recovery Ministries, Nathan Wilkerson, 117 Plum Ave., Springdale

Sugar Tree Holdings LLC, Matthew Kyle, 550 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove

Ceka Sports & Entertainment LLC, Edward Kaczynski, 1625 N. Whistling Straits, Apt. 304, Fayetteville

The Gentry Tl LLC, Stephane Thierry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Willow River Habitat LLC, Abby Linn, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Twinlakes Livescan Solutions LLC, Jenny Storey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Strickland Mowing Services LLC, Weston Hunter Strickland, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Healthy Core Forced Fitness Studio LLC, Elesha Danae Spraglin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Lucky Willow LLC, Seon-Joo Yang, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rangeco Field Services LLC, Lincoln Curtis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Tier One Pest Control LLC, Kristopher P. Ruppel, 303 Carlton St., Springdale

Dauntless Tms PLLC, Jacquelyn Lange-Halley, 1828 E. Applebury Drive, Fayetteville

Nosdra Mar LLC, Gerrard Panahon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Yalacki Construction LLC, Edward Yalacki, 328 Hattabaugh Drive, Elkins

Park View At Apple Blossom Subdivision Property Owners' Assn, Raymond C. Smith, 440 N. College Ave., 2, Fayetteville

Big D's Wing Shack LLC, David Adams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Superior Mobile Service LLC, Mitchell McKee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Hays Airbnb LLC, Palmer Hays, 1633 S. Tally Ho Drive, Fayetteville

You Are Unseen LLC, Richard Creyer, 414 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

La Fogata Tacos & Papas Asadas LLC, Randy Trevino, 3996 Ferns Valley Loop, Springdale

Griner & Sons' Plumbing, LLC, Johnathan Griner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Kirk Renfro LLC, Kirk Renfro, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Yun Enterprise LLC, Junli Ping, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ivory & Sons Trucking LLC, Alvertis Ivory, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rolling J's Trucking LLC, Justin Geissinger, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Prestige Heating & Cooling LLC, Matthew Kyle, 550 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove

Iti Chito Enterprises Inc., Rusty Lynn Griffin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Czesko-Quapaw Hansa LLC, Kevin Ray Pearson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

NWA Hay & Straw Sales LLC, Matt Daniels, 605 W. South St., Lincoln

Kinetico Lab LLC, Kyler Offenbacker, 7610 Bellgrove Ave., Springdale

Edmiaston Estates LLC, Jim Edmiaston, 2235 Riverfront Lane, Fayetteville

A G Hammer LLC, Grant Alan Ginder, 5175 S. Coopers Cove, Fayetteville

Longview Retail LLC, David Long, 2427 Summer Oak St., Springdale

Lakeview Group LLC, Jessica Dandrades, 1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Unit H, Springdale

Clearpath Move Managers LLC, Matthew L. Fryar, 111 Holcomb St., Springdale

Ashworth Tractor & Equipment Inc., Martin Leon Ashworth, 14031 Ashworth Road, West Fork

Love To Go Solar LLC, Gary Bud Love, 13694 Goose Creek Road, Fayetteville

Alpaca Zilla Co., Lin Tang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

RPS Landscape Design LLC, Rob Suski, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Echo Times Co., Tianmeng Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Blueline Shed Corp., Chuanqiang Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Connor Atlas Ltd, Shoubin Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Cloud Lemon Inc., Qinxin Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Chery Bliss Inc., Chunxia Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Robin Prince Consulting LLC, Robin Prince, 11414 Shumate Crossing Road, Farmington

Evergreen Marvel Co., Buyun Wu, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Majos Things LLC, Debbie Collie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Husky Business Inc., Linwu Xiong, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Dotclass LLC, Ashish Vasikaran, 4165 N. Cadillac Drive, No. 1, Fayetteville

Gate Ready Limited, Shiwu Wu, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Golden Soro Inc., Hai Xie, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Center Community Foundation, Daniel Rainey, 5844 Sellers Road, Fayetteville

Genius Grey Ltd., Xiaoming Wu, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

J&T Tire and Auto Repair LLC, Jarod Holland, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Blonde Imposters Boutique LLC, Cora Cagle, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Christie Franks LLC, Christie Franks, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Head 2 Toe Cleaning Service LLC, James L. Perry, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Cessna 210 N1797X LLC, Jeremiah Duggar, 548 Arbor Acres Ave., Springdale

Salgado Landscaping LLC, Aldair Salgado, 4907 Roxbury Way, Springdale

Responder 1st Assistance Program, Greg Dawson, 600 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Cold Creek LLC, Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville

G&B Properties LLC, Joe Bussell, 4631 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville

Domtek LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

K. Nick Official LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Furiously Fast Shipping LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Alyssa Nemeth Fitness LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Getn Market Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Wlmmd PLLC, William Lee Murry, 576 S. Wyman Road, Fayetteville

Bramble Hill Farm LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Motion Wealth LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Tina Cox LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Gh3 Goal Properties LLC, Darren Gibbs, 3729 N. Crossover Road, 111, Fayetteville

On Brand Beauty & Nail Bar LLC, Megan Mayfield, 1958 Topaz Circle, Springdale.