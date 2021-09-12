Incorporations

Benton County
Renewing Threads LLC, Amber M. Sproul, 4000 S.W. Modern Way, Unit 301, Bentonville
Like-Minded Youth Transitional Center LLC, Eloise Jones, 710 S.W. Sterling Place, Bentonville
Exotic Eagle Investments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Steve's Trophies LLC, Jonathan Alexander Oviedo, 217 Links Drive, No. 206, Lowell
Homepaintedmemories LLC, Jonetta Kay Sullivan, 2 Cindy Lane, Bella Vista
Badash LLC, Ashley Henry, 218 W. Birch St., Rogers
Ragtag Apparel LLC, Gary Bohannan, 1306 S. 14th Place, Rogers
Bronzingbybritt LLC, Brittany Elaine Lockridge, 1521 Westridge Lane, Centerton
Viplawn & Lighting LLC, Marcella Williams, 702 N.W. Second St., Bentonville
Handmade NWA LLC, Melinda Prynne, 300 N.W. Red Barn Circle, Unit 204, Bentonville
Pb08 Electronic Ventures Inc., Iqbal Singh Makkar, 808 Almond St. S.W., Gravette
Natural Energy Solutions LLC, Sandy Dixon, 502 S.W. B St., Bentonville
Mach-1 Holdings Inc., David A. Lee, 408 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Home Concerns LLC, Cory Wagahoff, 4421 Ridgewood Lane, Rogers
J&L Investment Group LLC, Justin Davis, 5300 S. 45th St., Rogers
Ultraswayed LLC, Reese P. Dollins, 5100 W. J.B. Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Seaspray Counseling LLC, Johnnie Daniel Ezell, 24 Mills Drive, Bella Vista
Santos Wellness LLC, Eric Santos, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 430, Rogers
12th Man LLC, Nathaniel Alex Hunter, 2709 S. Haley Court, Rogers
Perry Professional Cutz LLC, Casey D. Perry, 3002 S.W. Amberwood Ave., Bentonville
NWA Financial Solutions LLC, Michael A. Lucke, 3908 S.W. Cherry Road, Bentonville
Yaan Consulting LLC, Sumanth Tadasina, 1730 Whippoorwill Lane, Bentonville
Rain Dogs Leather LLC, Andrew Campbell, 208 E. Laurel Ave., Rogers
NWA Easy Storage Lowell LLC, Lester D. Straw, 19212 Pinecrest Trail, Rogers
Skills Lab Training LLC, Christie D. Martin, 6 Glenbrook Drive, Bentonville
Sp Horsebarn LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Monte Olivo Grocerie Store LLC, Manuel Vega-Moreno, 808 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
North X West Land Management LLC, William Edward Sweeney III, 14632 Old Highway 68, Siloam Springs
Charming Headpieces LLC, Kathryn Cochran, 112 S.E. H St., No. 103, Bentonville
Tide Down LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville
Mi Tienda La Guadalupana Corp., Gerardo Silva, 812 E. Post Road, F, Rogers
Meier Tech Advisors LLC, Ryan Dean Meier, 3304 S.W. Silverleaf Ave., Bentonville
Cavi-Tour LLC, Roshann Reese, 8580 Wagner Road, Bentonville
Lang Bentonville LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Luxe Lane & Co LLC, Sheridan Sikes, 9944 E. High Meadows Drive, Rogers
Little Rebel Creative LLC, Stevi Sappenfield, 16385 Vaughn Road, Decatur
Tennant Creek Ventures LLC, Jeffrey Tennant, 125 W. Main St., Gentry
Rezo LLC, Jessica Chrisp, 3003 N.E. Sixth St., Bentonville
Liberty Roll Offs LLC, Charles Weston Shaw, 3322 W. Cherokee Road, Rogers
Trigger Construction LLC, Tara Fiddler, 316 S. First St., Rogers
Full Gospel Churches Of The Marshall Islands Mission & Evangelism Inc., Ronald Matthew, 406 Crystal St., Lowell
Mayberry Lane LLC, Brittany Ritchie, 4001 Cortney Circle, Siloam Springs
Jbjn LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
Tacos El Cholo LLC, Christopher Rodriguez, 1701 N. Airport Loop, Trailer A, Avoca
Mackey Holdings LLC, John Joseph Mackey, 3008 S.W. Waterleaf Ave., Bentonville
Mod NWA LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 16460 Ivy Lane, Rogers
Featherston 902 LLC, Samuel R. Featherston, 9163 Featherston Road, Bentonville
B&M Enterprises Inc., Yurgis Bacallao, 1211 Ellenray Lane, Centerton
Joseph G. Massey LLC, Joseph G. Massey, 18928 Rockhill Drive, Siloam Springs
Dulaney Distributing Inc., Erik Dulaney, 6601 W. Addison Ave., Cave Springs
10 Cromer Drive LLC, David Whittlesey, 1708 Higgins St., Pea Ridge
Chrisjenn C5 Property LLC, Jennifer Callis, 14615 Fruitwood Road, Gravette
Carroll County
Tandia Auto Sales LLC, Abdoul Tandia, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Aligned Utility Services Inc., Christie E. Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Higher Power Excavating & Dirt Work LLC, Brittany Guillory, 2942 Madison 8001, Hindsville
The Salty Sailor Shrimp Co LLC, Abra Garrison , 360 Madison 7840, Wesley
S&B Land Management LLC, Samuel Bart Satterfield , 550 Madison 7353, Hindsville
Sunset Ridge Farms LLC, Cody Allen Thomas, 286 Madison 5230, Huntsville
Washington County
Two Creek Capital LLC, Jeffrey Johnson, 7443 White River Ridge, Fayetteville
S&S Installation LLC, Marsha Squire, 3458 McRay Ave., Springdale
Safitrades Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Tayo World Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Tollett Holdings LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Michelle Watson Counseling LLC, Ken Canfield, 2786 Millennium Drive, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Fdar LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Armando Gonzalez LLC, Armando Gonzalez, 1378B Tolleson Loop, Springdale
Much Needed LLC, Justin Wright, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mark Dyer Trucking LLC, Mark Eugene Dyer, 10434 Horan Road, Fayetteville
Shuvee LLC, Christopher Masterson, 1432 E. Hilldale Drive, Fayetteville
NWA Outdoor Structures LLC, Evelyn K. Honey, 3525 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale
Boujaee Boutique & Tingz LLC, Justice Harris, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Michelle's Fashion LLC, Eryn Tillman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Faith Recovery Ministries, Nathan Wilkerson, 117 Plum Ave., Springdale
Sugar Tree Holdings LLC, Matthew Kyle, 550 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove
Ceka Sports & Entertainment LLC, Edward Kaczynski, 1625 N. Whistling Straits, Apt. 304, Fayetteville
The Gentry Tl LLC, Stephane Thierry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Willow River Habitat LLC, Abby Linn, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Twinlakes Livescan Solutions LLC, Jenny Storey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Strickland Mowing Services LLC, Weston Hunter Strickland, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Healthy Core Forced Fitness Studio LLC, Elesha Danae Spraglin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Lucky Willow LLC, Seon-Joo Yang, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rangeco Field Services LLC, Lincoln Curtis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Tier One Pest Control LLC, Kristopher P. Ruppel, 303 Carlton St., Springdale
Dauntless Tms PLLC, Jacquelyn Lange-Halley, 1828 E. Applebury Drive, Fayetteville
Nosdra Mar LLC, Gerrard Panahon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Yalacki Construction LLC, Edward Yalacki, 328 Hattabaugh Drive, Elkins
Park View At Apple Blossom Subdivision Property Owners' Assn, Raymond C. Smith, 440 N. College Ave., 2, Fayetteville
Big D's Wing Shack LLC, David Adams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Superior Mobile Service LLC, Mitchell McKee, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Hays Airbnb LLC, Palmer Hays, 1633 S. Tally Ho Drive, Fayetteville
You Are Unseen LLC, Richard Creyer, 414 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove
La Fogata Tacos & Papas Asadas LLC, Randy Trevino, 3996 Ferns Valley Loop, Springdale
Griner & Sons' Plumbing, LLC, Johnathan Griner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Kirk Renfro LLC, Kirk Renfro, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Yun Enterprise LLC, Junli Ping, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ivory & Sons Trucking LLC, Alvertis Ivory, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rolling J's Trucking LLC, Justin Geissinger, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Prestige Heating & Cooling LLC, Matthew Kyle, 550 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove
Iti Chito Enterprises Inc., Rusty Lynn Griffin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Czesko-Quapaw Hansa LLC, Kevin Ray Pearson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
NWA Hay & Straw Sales LLC, Matt Daniels, 605 W. South St., Lincoln
Kinetico Lab LLC, Kyler Offenbacker, 7610 Bellgrove Ave., Springdale
Edmiaston Estates LLC, Jim Edmiaston, 2235 Riverfront Lane, Fayetteville
A G Hammer LLC, Grant Alan Ginder, 5175 S. Coopers Cove, Fayetteville
Longview Retail LLC, David Long, 2427 Summer Oak St., Springdale
Lakeview Group LLC, Jessica Dandrades, 1039 S. Gutensohn Road, Unit H, Springdale
Clearpath Move Managers LLC, Matthew L. Fryar, 111 Holcomb St., Springdale
Ashworth Tractor & Equipment Inc., Martin Leon Ashworth, 14031 Ashworth Road, West Fork
Love To Go Solar LLC, Gary Bud Love, 13694 Goose Creek Road, Fayetteville
Alpaca Zilla Co., Lin Tang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
RPS Landscape Design LLC, Rob Suski, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Echo Times Co., Tianmeng Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Blueline Shed Corp., Chuanqiang Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Connor Atlas Ltd, Shoubin Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Cloud Lemon Inc., Qinxin Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Chery Bliss Inc., Chunxia Wang, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Robin Prince Consulting LLC, Robin Prince, 11414 Shumate Crossing Road, Farmington
Evergreen Marvel Co., Buyun Wu, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Majos Things LLC, Debbie Collie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Husky Business Inc., Linwu Xiong, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Dotclass LLC, Ashish Vasikaran, 4165 N. Cadillac Drive, No. 1, Fayetteville
Gate Ready Limited, Shiwu Wu, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Golden Soro Inc., Hai Xie, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Center Community Foundation, Daniel Rainey, 5844 Sellers Road, Fayetteville
Genius Grey Ltd., Xiaoming Wu, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
J&T Tire and Auto Repair LLC, Jarod Holland, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Blonde Imposters Boutique LLC, Cora Cagle, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Christie Franks LLC, Christie Franks, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Head 2 Toe Cleaning Service LLC, James L. Perry, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Cessna 210 N1797X LLC, Jeremiah Duggar, 548 Arbor Acres Ave., Springdale
Salgado Landscaping LLC, Aldair Salgado, 4907 Roxbury Way, Springdale
Responder 1st Assistance Program, Greg Dawson, 600 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove
Cold Creek LLC, Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville
G&B Properties LLC, Joe Bussell, 4631 W. Persimmon St., Fayetteville
Domtek LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
K. Nick Official LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Furiously Fast Shipping LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Alyssa Nemeth Fitness LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Getn Market Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Wlmmd PLLC, William Lee Murry, 576 S. Wyman Road, Fayetteville
Bramble Hill Farm LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Motion Wealth LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Tina Cox LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Gh3 Goal Properties LLC, Darren Gibbs, 3729 N. Crossover Road, 111, Fayetteville
On Brand Beauty & Nail Bar LLC, Megan Mayfield, 1958 Topaz Circle, Springdale.