Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 9-12-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 3. No violations reported.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 3. No violations reported.

• POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 8101 Sheridan Road/120 Commerce Drive, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Sept. 2. No violations pertaining to complaint observed during time of inspection.

• ABC LEARNING ACADEMY, 6214 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Aug. 23. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• JEFFERSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, 1600 W. 40th Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 23. Cottage cheese and pepperoni (43 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. All TCS foods in reach in refrigerator were discarded. Manager said that that refrigerator will only be used for non TCS foods until she notifies the inspector otherwise.

• J&M QUICK STOP, 8885 U.S. 79 South. Date of inspection Aug. 20. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in establishment. Floor shall be maintained in good repair for easy cleaning, Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• LITTLE LOVE BUGS CHILDCARE CENTER, 1405 E. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 20. Observation: Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Staff placed paper towels at hand washing sink during time of inspection.

• QUAPAW KITCHENS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive, Date of inspection Aug. 19. Observed used wiping cloths sitting out on the prep table. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths were placed in sanitizer bucket during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• THE RED OAK STEAK HOUSE, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection Aug. 19. Observed chemical bottle not labeled. Working containers used for storing POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS such as cleaners and SANITIZERS taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. Staff labeled during time of inspection.

• J & B Gas and Grill LLC, 4200 S. Highway 365, Jefferson. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 18. Observed single use containers being reused for food storage. Single use containers should not be reused.