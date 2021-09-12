Little Rock woman accused of capital murder will remain in jail

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims on Thursday ordered a 24-year-old capital-murder suspect to remain jailed until trial after hearing testimony that not only had Keithra Guyton admitted to firing a gun at the victim but that the shooting was recorded on surveillance video and in a 911 phone call.

Guyton, of Little Rock, is scheduled to stand trial in March on charges that include unlawful discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the June 14 slaying of Terra Nichelle Horton.

The 34-year-old Little Rock mother of three was fatally wounded in front of Bobby Cox Bail Bonds on West Roosevelt Road across from the Pulaski County jail about 90 minutes before sunset.

Testifying at Thursday's bail hearing, Little Rock Detective Roy Williams told the judge that surveillance video shows Horton, standing outside her car, a gold 2006 Nissan Altima, being struck by a bullet and falling back into the vehicle.

Horton's passenger then climbed into the driver's seat and took Horton to the hospital where she died from a gunshot to the chest, Williams testified.

He said the video shows Guyton's car, a 2012 red Kia Rio, passing by Horton with someone shooting from the driver's window. Police collected a gun and three shell casings from the Kia that was the same caliber as the bullet that killed Horton. The detective said there is no evidence that Horton was armed.

Questioned by deputy prosecutor Tonia Acker, the detective said a feud between Horton's cousin, 22-year-old Kanesha Renee Starks of North Little Rock, and 26-year-old Kenya McDonald, a cousin of Guyton's, brought Guyton and Horton into conflict the night of the slaying. McDonald and Starks had been planning to fight each other at the State Fair Grounds, but that encounter never occurred, Williams testified.

Instead, there was a confrontation between the two cars carrying the women, with Horton and her passenger in Horton's Altima and Guyton in her Kia with McDonald and Horton's aunt, 51-year-old Regina Brooks, as passengers, the detective told the judge.

The shooting also was recorded on a 911 call that Brooks made to police complaining they were being chased by the Horton car, Williams said. He said Horton can be heard on the recording saying, "F* her, she's making me mad, she's making me mad."

Williams told the judge that the gun was McDonald's but that she gave the weapon to Guyton when she asked for it. Horton's car ended up at the jail, where she was arrested, at the instruction of 911 dispatchers who told Brooks the women could find police and safety there.

Williams said Guyton was not immediately forthcoming about what had happened, first telling police she had only heard the gunfire but did not know where it had come from, before eventually admitting that she had been firing a gun at Horton while driving past her.

Court records show Guyton is on probation out of Faulkner County since pleading guilty to felony drug charges in September 2019.

Court records show Horton has survived a shooting attempt before, one that authorities say was launched by 41-year-old Tyree Rashaad Price of North Little Rock in September 2018.

According to police reports, Horton told authorities she had quarreled with Price's girlfriend, Latoya Jordan, 35, during a late-night encounter at Envy nightclub, 3701 Asher Ave. Horton told police she left the club with a friend, Chatara Clinkscale, but Jordan and Price followed them in separate vehicles.

The reports state that Price, on an orange motorcycle, pulled up next to Horton's car on Colonel Glenn Road and shot up the rear end of the vehicle. Price, who has a 1998 manslaughter conviction, was arrested two weeks later on terroristic act and firearm charges, although the status of the case is unclear with Horton's death.

Horton also had been in trouble with the law previously. She was placed on probation in May 2010 after pleading guilty to robbery. She picked up a second robbery conviction in July 2016 that saw her sentenced to five years on probation.

In 2019, Horton was charged with two counts of second-degree battery after North Little Rock police reported she cut two women with a box cutter -- Jennifer Harper, 29, of Little Rock and Erica Deshan Jordan, 26, of North Little Rock -- about 1 1/2-weeks before Christmas 2018 following an early morning disturbance during a memorial service at Eighth Street Missionary Baptist Church on S.A. Jones Drive.

However, she reached an agreement with prosecutors in January 2020 that the charges would be dismissed if she stayed out of trouble for a year and promised to stay away from the women.