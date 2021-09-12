Local notes: Osher Lifelong Institute announces classes

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Mindfulness Program is offering the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program online starting Sept. 28.

Participants learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain.

The program is an eight-week, nine-session training in mindful awareness and meditation skills. Classes meet weekly online for about two hours and for an all-day session toward the end of the course.

Orientation is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Classes one through eight meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 5 to Nov. 23. The all-day class and retreat is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13.

The cost for the course is $300 and covers materials. Scholarships are also available.

Information: mindfulness.uams.edu, or email FBYu@uams.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is offering the "Illuminating Black Lives" writer's fellowship.

This fellowship invites writers to explore the African American experience. The work may be in any literary genre: fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose, or a combination. It may take place now or in the past. It may draw upon the life of the author or probe other lives. There is no expectation of a certain attitude or type of experience. Rather, the successful application will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication.

Two fellowship winners will each receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow to allow the recipients to focus completely on their work.

Fellowship applications must be accompanied by a writing sample and a nonrefundable $35 application fee. Writers proposing more than one project must submit a separate application and fee for each one. The submission deadline is midnight Nov. 29. The winner will be announced no later than Dec. 29. Residency must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. Exceptions will be made if covid-19 makes a residency inadvisable.

Information: writerscolony.org/fellowships.

Museums

Each year, Arkansas Heritage awards more than $30,000 in grant money to small museums around the state. Grants for 2022 will promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history or aid community-based small museums or organizations in research and preservation concerning Arkansas history. Eligible museums are history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites and military museums.

Jimmy Bryant, director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, presented ceremonial checks to 15 museums in a hybrid in-person and virtual ceremony Sept. 2 at the Arkansas Heritage building.

Recipients include:

Calico Rock Community Foundation, Inc., for the Calico Rock Museum operating expenses, $2,500.

City of Altus for the City of Altus Heritage House Museum operating expenses, $2,209.

Clark County Historical Museum for the CCHM Museum operating expenses, $2,305.

Cross County Historical Society for the "Hall of Honor" and display cases for military artifacts, $2,500.

Fort Smith Heritage Foundation for maintenance and upkeep, $2,500.

Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society for microfilm and newsletter paper, $2,493.

Helena Museum of Phillips County for carpet/floor replacement, $2,500.

Hot Spring County Museum for operating expenses, $2,500.

Hot Spring County, Arkansas Historical Society for operating expenses, $2,500.

Howard County Historical Society for operating expenses, $2,500.

Johnson County, Arkansas Historical Society and Heritage Center for heritage conservation projects, $2,500.00

Lonoke County Museum for Lonoke County heritage conservation projects and energy efficient lighting upgrades, $2,490.00

Old Independence Regional Museum for program supplies and utilities, $2,410.00

Rector Community Museum, Inc., for utilities, $2,500

Saunders Memorial Museum for sustainability projects, $2,500.00

Information: arkansasheritage.com or email debra.fithen@arkansas.gov.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Sept. 13: "Refresher Bridge," (in person), $35 OLLI Members Only; "Paleo Diet vs Vegetarian Diet," (in person), $19 members, $34 nonmembers; "And 5, 6, 7, 8: Learn a Famous Broadway Routine," (in person), $45 members, $60 nonmembers; "Protest to Building Political Power," (Zoom), $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Sept. 14: "Tell Your Story," (in person), $29 members, $44 nonmembers; "OLLI PRESENTS: What Arkansas Reads," (in person), free; "It's Alive! (There's Mold on My Cheese?)," (in person), $55 members, $70 nonmembers.

• Sept. 15: "Yoga for Healthy Aging," (in person), $55 members, $70 nonmembers; "Exploring Crystal Bridges: Tour and Close Look," (in person), $25 OLLI members only; "Exploring Mars," (in person), $29 members, $44 nonmembers; "Walmart – The Hometown Store that Grew to be a Retail Giant," (in person), $25 Members, $40 nonmembers; "Butterfield Overland Mail Route (1858-1861)," (in person), $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Sept. 16: "Alice Munro: Nobel Prize Winner," (Zoom), $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• Sept. 17: "Harness Your Breath, Quiet Your Mind, and Age Well," (in person), $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.