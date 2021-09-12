LR police say man jailed in '17 killing

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday and charged in a 2017 slaying, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Emmanuel Holmes, 29, surrendered after police obtained "more evidence" in the 4-year-old homicide investigation and secured a warrant for his arrest, according to the report.

Holmes and his cousin, a man with the last name of Ervin, "shot and killed a man in the street following a heated argument," the report states. The report did not include Ervin's first name or any information about the victim.

Holmes is being held in Pulaski County jail. Additional details were unavailable late Saturday.