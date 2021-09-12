Maxfield's message resonates with Reddies in second half

ARKADELPHIA -- Henderson State moved the ball up and down the field from the get-go Saturday night at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, but the Reddies didn't get cutthroat until the second half began.

"If you're a good football team, if you're a championship football team, when you get somebody down, you beat 'em bad. You don't let up," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said.

The Reddies followed Maxfield's orders in the second half, scoring 21 points in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter en route to a 55-7 rout of Northwestern Oklahoma State in a Great American Conference game.

Senior quarterback Adam Morse (19-32 passing, 305 yards, 2 TDs) and All-GAC receiver L'liott Curry (7-127 receiving) said the Reddies got the halftime message conveyed by Maxfield.

"We weren't taking care of the little things," Curry said of the first half, when the Reddies gained 284 yards but led 17-7. "As dangerous as we are, as dangerous as we can be, that's very frustrating.

"When you've got explosive receivers like we do, they've got to cover somebody, but they can't cover everybody."

Morse said he got the message.

"Seventeen points isn't enough for a half," Morse said.

The Reddies kicked off to start the third quarter, and Dedric O'Bryant intercepted a pass from NWOSU quarterback Tanner Clarkson on the third quarter's first play.

O'Bryant's interception gave the Reddies the ball at the Rangers 32.

Henderson scored two plays later on an 8-yard run by Duce Sproles (12-117, 1), and the rout was on.

Henderson State (2-0, 2-0 GAC) gained 623 yards -- 318 rushing, 305 passing -- and outscored the Rangers (0-2, 0-2 GAC) 38-0 in the final 30 minutes.

"Third quarter, we turned on the gas a little bit," Maxfield said. "Did some things we needed to do. We got rolling there a little bit. Overall, I thought the second half was cleaner than the first half."

Henderson made it 31-7 with 9:53 to play in the third quarter, moments after nose tackle Shaq'Ke Robinson stopped a no-huddle sneak attempt by Clarkson on fourth and 1 at the Reddies 30.

Henderson drove 70 yards in 5 plays, the touchdown coming on an 8-yard run by freshman Kris Morris.

The big play on the drive was a 58-yard catch and run by junior Xavier Malone, who caught a Morse pass on the sideline at the Reddies 30, got away from Rangers defenders, and took it all the way down to the NWOSU 12.

Malone finished 7 catches for 130 yards.

"When the defense got off the field after we scored, we felt pretty good," Morse said.

The Reddies made it 38-7 with 5:41 to play in the third quarter, the touchdown coming on a 10-yard pass from Morse to tight end Ayden Shurley to complete a 64-yard, 7-play drive over a span of 2:28.

One special teams blunder, a lost fumble by Chase Lodree on a punt return early in the first quarter, set up a Rangers touchdown -- a 38-yard pass from Clarkson to Gavin Garner -- that tied the score at 7-7 midway in the opening period.

"We gave them a little hope," Maxfield said. "We've got to do a better job of cleaning some of that up."

The Reddies looked like they were playing 7-on-7 during an 86-yard, 4-play drive to start the game.

"You work all week on your openers, so hopefully you can execute those," Maxfield said.

"They gave us what we were looking for," Morse said.

The Reddies kept moving the ball in the first half, but got bogged down at times.

"I thought he missed some throws, missed a couple reads," Maxfield said of Morse. "Overall, he did all right. They were mixing their coverages us up. They did a good job of getting after us a couple of times in short-yardage situations."

The second half was a different story from the opening play.

"We did what we were supposed to do," Curry said. "Capitalizing on the little things, and we did that."