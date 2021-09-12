Mick and Keef?

Two kittens made an appearance and the family fell in love. Their lives were touch-and-go for a few days after they were found. But they cleaned up good. Then it was time to name them.

What would it be? Tom and Jerry? No, we declared. Jerry was a mouse. That pairing of names was vetoed by the older people who knew what they were talking about.

Perhaps Bacon and Eggs? Or Back and Forth. Bambi and Thumper was considered. So was Barnum and Bailey, and Cheech and Chong. Although we had to explain some of the name ideas.

So now the critters are doing well, and have no idea how lucky they are.

Monty and Python will get their shots in a few weeks.