HOT SPRINGS -- More relief is on tap for low- and moderate-income families affected by covid-19.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors has authorized using the city's $11.37 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase $50,000 in credits from the Arkansas Foodbank. The board had already allocated $50,824 for food credits from the $572,399 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding the city received.