North Little Rock police investigate Saturday shooting death

A Little Rock man was shot and killed in an McCain Park apartment Saturday night, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:18 p.m. to a a domestic disturbance inside an apartment located at 3900 McCain Park, according to a police news release sent early Sunday.

Once at the apartment, officers found Rodney Ware, 48, in a bathroom and suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police. Ware was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene and initiated a homicide investigation.

According to the release, all individuals involved have been identified and are being interviewed by detectives. However, spokeswoman Sgt. Carmen Helton said Sunday afternoon police are not releasing any more information at this time.