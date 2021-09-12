FOOTBALL

Mathieu cleared to play

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was added to the active roster from the covid-19 list on Saturday, and the three-time All-Pro was listed as questionable for Kansas City's regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Mathieu tested positive on Sept. 1, even though he was fully vaccinated, and he needed to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be eligible to play. He was still in the protocol on Friday, but is now cleared to play today.

Bears' NT to miss opener

The Chicago Bears have ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman for today's season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles because of knee and ankle injuries. The Bears announced Saturday that Goldman did not travel with the team. Chicago is counting on Goldman to help clog the interior and boost a run defense that dropped from ninth in 2019 to 15th after he opted out of last season because of covid-19 concerns. He made 46 starts from 2017 to 2019.

Titans place Ficken on IR

The Tennessee Titans will have yet another new kicker to open the season, placing Sam Ficken on injured reserve and signing Michael Badgley off the practice squad Saturday. Ficken hurt his right groin and was added to the injury report Friday when limited at practice. The Titans signed Badgley to the practice squad the same day. Now Ficken, picked up off waivers Aug. 1, is on injured reserve for at least three weeks. Badgley now will handle the kicking duties against the Arizona Cardinals today, and the Titans signed kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad.

Jets safety goes on IR

The New York Jets placed safety Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve Saturday, a day after he was ruled out for the season opener at the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury. Neasman didn't participate in practice all week while dealing with the injury. He worked with a trainer on a side field during practice sessions. The Jets also promoted safety Adrian Colbert and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Both will be eligible to play today. Under NFL rules, Colbert and Phillips don't count against the 53-man roster and revert to the practice squad after the game.

Patriots add two to roster

The New England Patriots on Saturday elevated kicker Nick Folk and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad. Receiver Malcolm Perry was placed on injured reserve. Folk, 36, has played 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots. After playing for New England the past two years, he was released by New England after training camp and signed to the practice squad. He made 26 of 28 field goals and 30 of 33 extra points last season. Hoyer, 35, has played 12 seasons with the Cardinals, Texans, Bears, 49ers, Colts and two stints with the Patriots (2009-11 and '20). He appeared in one game last year as a backup for Cam Newton, completing 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards and one interception. He was also cut at the end of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Hall of Fame center dies

Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81. The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his death on Saturday. No cause was given. Tingelhoff had to wait 31 years for induction into the Hall of Fame, finally having his enshrinement in 2015 through election by a senior committee. Undrafted in 1962 out of Nebraska, Tingelhoff played 17 years for the Vikings.

GOLF

Two share Champions lead

Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills' West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134. The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 70 on Saturday and is at 4-under 138. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 69 and is at 2-over 144. Glen Day (Little Rock) is also at 2-over 144 after a second-round score of 73.

Laporta leads at Wentworth

Francesco Laporta of Italy shot 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, on Saturday as Bernd Wiesberger moved closer to sealing a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team. Nineteen players were within five shots of the 264th-ranked Laporta, who was 14 under overall, heading into the final round of the flagship event on the European Tour. The closest was English player Laurie Canter, who shot 70 and was a stroke behind in second place outright. Ryder Cup qualification is the major subplot of this week's tournament at the tour headquarters at Wentworth, which marks the final chance for players to earn points to gain an automatic place in the European team. Wiesberger looks almost sure of getting in via the European points list after shooting a second consecutive round of 67 to climb to a tie for seventh place on 11 under.

BASEBALL

D-Backs pitcher suspended

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith has lost his appeal and will serve a 10-day suspension for the use of a foreign substance in a game. Smith is the second major league pitcher to serve a suspension under umpires' increased emphasis on enforcing the banned-substance rules. Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said Smith had his appeal hearing Sept. 7 and is not with the team on its current trip, which continued Saturday night in Seattle. Smith was ejected in the eighth inning of a game with the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 18 after umpires found a substance on his glove. He was suspended the following week and appealed. Mariners reliever Hector Santiago served his suspension in June before being hit with an 80-game ban for use of a performance-enhancing substance.