OIL AND GAS REPORT

Permits Issued During Week Ending: Sept. 3, 2021.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued one drilling permit:

DRILLING PERMITS

COLUMBIA — Betsy Production Co., Inc. for Miller 2 in the Smackover Lime, to TVD: 6,700 ft., SHL: 1,206 ft. FNL, and 2,504 ft. FEL, 7-16S-18W.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. — location; Perf. — perforations; FEL — from the east line; FNL — from the north line; FSL — from the south line; FWL — from the west line; FEUL — from the east unit line; FWUL — from the west unit line; FNUL — from the north unit line; FSUL — from the south unit line; MCF — thousand cubic feet; bbl — barrel; MD — measured depth; TD — total depth; TVD — true vertical depth; PBTD — plug back total depth; BHL — bottom hole location; PBHL — proposed bottom hole location; SHL — surface hole location; OA — overall; N/A — not available.