100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1921

• BATESVILLE -- Platinum, which, according to geologists, has been found in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, was first discovered in October 1919, by T.F. Adams, of Sulphur Rock. It was thought at the time, however, that the ore contained only gold and silver, and later assays revealed the presence of platinum in the same ore. A corporation, The Independence Mineral Company, has now been formed for the mining of platinum in Independence County. It is made up of Arkansas interests and was incorporated under the laws of Arkansas last July, with $160,000 capital stock, of which $100,000 is paid up.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1971

• Little Rock's Main Street has a new "retail" business that buys rather than sells. America Blood Components, a Memphis-based firm with seven other similar operations in three other states, began operations August 30, at 615 Main, site of the old Lido Cafeteria, where it draws blood from donors, extracts the red blood cells and then reinfuses the red cells to the donor. It pays $5 for the most common type of blood and $6 for A and AB blood. In time, it will pay considerably more for blood containing rare components, according to the manager, Robert DuBil, a medical technologist who moved to Little Rock from Memphis to manage the operation.

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1996

• HORSESHOE LAKE -- Trying to unravel the slayings of a woman from a prominent east Arkansas family and her musician nephew, investigators continued Wednesday to piece together clues. "We're trying to come up with some kind of scenario as to what happened," Wayne Jordan, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said Wednesday. "We have to firm up what we suspect. Until then, there's not much else we can say." Firefighters on Tuesday found the bodies of Sally McKay, 75, and blues guitarist Lee Baker, 53, near each other in McKay's burning home. Jordan said a preliminary autopsy report from the state Crime Laboratory stated that the pair apparently died before the fire started. Officials believe the deaths occurred between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, and they suspect the fire was arson. Although Jordan said investigators believe they found signs of blood near the bodies, he refused to release the cause of death. "We're trying to identify who the suspects are," he said Wednesday afternoon. "We will release more details as they become available." No arrests had been made Wednesday. Jordan said investigators think the deaths were connected to a burglary. He said the way items were placed in the house appears suspicious.

10 years ago

Sept. 12, 2011

• CONWAY -- Erin Brockovich, whose work with a law firm representing a small California town in an environmental lawsuit later became the subject of a film, will speak at the University of Central Arkansas next Monday. Brockovich now earns a living writing books, hosting television programs and lecturing. She is also president of Brockovich Research & Consulting, a firm that is involved with environmental projects. She is best known for her work with a law firm that represented residents who sued Pacific Gas & Electric, a San Francisco-based utility. The case of the Mojave Desert farming community of Hinkley got national attention in the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich, which focused on Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s $333 million settlement with more than 600 Hinkley residents over chromium contamination of groundwater. Actress Julia Roberts portrayed Brockovich in the film. The case remains in the news. Within the past year, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has proposed expanding its property-acquisition program in the affected area.