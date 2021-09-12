Patents awarded to Arkansans Sept. 7, 2021 Patent 11,109,581 B2. Container for Vertically Storing Crankbait Fishing Lure. Issued to J. Barton Langley of Russellville and Jeremy S. Starks of Scott Depot, W.Va. Assigned to Mafia Outdoors LLC of Russellville.

Patent 11,110,742 B2. Hybrid Wheel Assembly with Attachment Pin. Issued to Henry Clay Chenault III of Fayetteville. Assigned to Superior Industries International Inc. of Southfield, Mich.

Patent 11,111,273 B2. Issued to Cyclic Peptides Multimers Targeting Alpha-4-Beta-7 Integrin. Issued to Mohammed Monzur Morshed of White Hall; Sai Kumar Chakka of Dorval, Canada; Jennifer L. Hickey and Adam Paul Kafal, both of Toronto, Canada; Manuel Perez Vazquez of Milton, Canada; Andrew Roughton of Port Hope, Canada, and Narendrakumar B. Patel of Brampton, Canada. Assigned to Zealand Pharma A/S of Soborg, Denmark.

Patent 11,111,681 B2. Power Head for Powered Concrete Roller Screed. Issued to Charles H. Cowie of Fayetteville and Michael Shane Grigg of Springdale. Assigned to Marshalltown Co. of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Patent 11,113,656 B2. System for Automatic Signature for Receipt Verification. Issued to Bruce Walter Wilkinson of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,113,956 B1. Vehicle-Roadway Interface for Power and Data Exchange with Roadway Sensors System. Issued to Liam Gunter of Dover.

Patent 11,114,807 B2. Circuit Board Bypass Assemblies and Components Therefor. Issued to Brian Keith Lloyd, Gregory B. Walz, Bruce Reed and Munawar Ahmad, all of Maumelle; Ayman Isaac and Darian R. Schulz, both of Little Rock; Eran J. Jones of Conway; Gregory Fitzgerald of Merrimack, N.H.; Kent E. Regnier of Lombard, Ill.; Brandon Janowiak of Wheaton, Ill.; Javier Resendez of Streamwood, Ill.; and Michael Rost of Lisle, Ill. Assigned to Molex LLC of Lisle, Ill.

Patent 11,114,873 B2. Contingency Battery Charging System. Issued to Micah Baldwin of Bella Vista and Mitchell Barnett of Hamden, Ohio. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,115,397 B2. System and Methods for Point to Point Encryption and Tokenization in a Hosted Environment. Issued to Aaron Marcus Johnson and Gerald Duane Corson, both of Rogers; Christopher John Gerber of Bella Vista, and Charles Alan Watts of Pea Ridge. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,115,522 B2. Customization of CNAM Information for Calls Placed to Mobile Devices. Issued to Brandon Wayne Murphy, Robert Collin Seely, Aaron Christopher Jacobi, Benjamin Michael Lavigne and Lyndsay Michelle Eddy, all of Little Rock; Mark Bradley McHenry of Vilonia; John Cooper Gillespie of Beebe; Matthew Jack Beckham and Jay Todd Callaway, both of Conway, and Kristen Chipolla Sanchez of Bryant. Assigned to First Orion Corp. of Little Rock.

