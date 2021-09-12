Pet of the Week

Ramen is a 1 year old, 25- to 30-pound lab mix. He is a little fellow who is very friendly. Ramen loves food and other dogs. He is very receptive to strangers and loves to jump up to get attention. Ramen loves to splash around in water and receive treats. He has some mild resource guarding, which is being corrected, so he may not be the best fit around smaller children. Ramen is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

Ramen and friends can be adopted through CARE for Animals. More information is available at careforanimals.org.