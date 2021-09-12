Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 iPad Core Values Weather Coronavirus The Article Story ideas Obits Puzzles Archive Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

Today at 4:45 a.m.
Pet of the Week: Ramen

Ramen is a 1 year old, 25- to 30-pound lab mix. He is a little fellow who is very friendly. Ramen loves food and other dogs. He is very receptive to strangers and loves to jump up to get attention. Ramen loves to splash around in water and receive treats. He has some mild resource guarding, which is being corrected, so he may not be the best fit around smaller children. Ramen is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

Ramen and friends can be adopted through CARE for Animals. More information is available at careforanimals.org.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT