Pop Up Shop benefit aids domestic assault survivors

Fashionistas -- mostly women -- flocked to the Pop Up Shop, a weeklong upscale shopping event benefiting Women & Children First.

It marked the seventh year of the sale. Last year's sale was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. The event kicked off with an Aug. 20 preview party and concluded on Aug. 28. It was held in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center in west Little Rock.

Clothing -- including many designer pieces -- as well as jewelry, home accessories and furniture were donated by supporters of the nonprofit organization that helps survivors of family violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal