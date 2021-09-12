Pulaski County notebook

Two 2021 high school graduates have received the Robert L. Brack Music Scholarship Award. Tania Kelley, a recent graduate of Little Rock Central High School has received a $1,000 scholarship and is now enrolled at the University of Central Arkansas as a music major. Kelley has been an active vocal performer in Central Arkansas as she has performed at many school, church and community events. Robert Williams, a recent graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, has also received a $1,000 scholarship and is now enrolled at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro as a music major. Williams has distinguished himself as an outstanding musician and was most active in his high school and community. Williams excelled in both, choir and band at Clinton High, and was involved in several clubs in his school and participated in numerous community service projects.

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science announced that Sohan Jayappa and Kartik Joshi, both students at Lisa Academy West, are among the top 300 middle school scientists in the country. They have been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students. These students demonstrate determination and resilience to engage in science and complete their research projects despite the challenges in the face of the pandemic, including learning remotely.

