Razorbacks leap into AP poll, Texas falls out

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 40-21 blowout win over Texas on Saturday caught the attention of college football pollsters.

The Razorbacks, who did not receive any votes in last week’s Associated Press Top 25, vaulted into the poll Sunday at No. 20.

More from WholeHogSports Tom Murphy's Top 25 ballot explained

Arkansas (2-0) also entered the USA Today Coaches poll this week at No. 24.

It is the first time Arkansas has been ranked in the AP poll since November 2016, when the Razorbacks were No. 25 for one week. Arkansas was ranked by AP voters for seven weeks total that season.

The Razorbacks’ new ranking could potentially set up a matchup between ranked teams in two weeks when Arkansas is scheduled to play No. 7 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas. The Aggies fell two spots following a 10-7 win over Colorado in Denver.

First, Arkansas must play Georgia Southern (1-1) on Saturday in Fayetteville.

Texas (1-1) fell out of the AP poll one week after gaining six spots to No. 15. The Longhorns received the 36th-most votes in this week’s poll.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia lead seven SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll, which are the most for any conference. In addition to Arkansas and Texas A&M, other ranked SEC teams include Florida (11), Ole Miss (17) and Auburn (22).

AP Top 25 for Sept. 12

1 Alabama (2-0)

2 Georgia (2-0)

3 Oklahoma (2-0)

4 Oregon (2-0)

5 Iowa (2-0)

6 Clemson (1-1)

7 Texas A&M (2-0)

8 Cincinnati (2-0)

9 Ohio State (1-1)

10 Penn State (2-0)

11 Florida (2-0)

12 Notre Dame (2-0)

13 UCLA (2-0)

14 Iowa State (1-1)

15 Virginia Tech (2-0)

16 Costal Carolina (2-0)

17 Ole Miss (2-0)

18 Wisconsin (1-1)

19 Arizona State (2-0)

20 Arkansas (2-0)

21 North Carolina (1-1)

22 Auburn (2-0)

23 BYU (2-0)

24 Miami (1-1)

25 Michigan (2-0)