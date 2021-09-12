Real estate transactions

OM ACQ, LLC to Valley Realty Holdings, LLC L3, Ranch West Office Park, $4,300,000.

6300 Forbing Road Limited Partnership to FIP Master Funding I, LLC Tract 2, Sterling, $2,558,047.

Richard H. Stephens, Jr; Centhia M. Stephens to Muzif Amjad Chauhan; Muhammad Zainulabadeed Chauthan; Sajida Chauhan, 81 Hallen Court, Little Rock. L71 B96, Chenal Valley-Hallen Court, $1,140,000.

Susanna Shermer; Mechan Vanderpool Shermer; Mechan Venderpool to Donnie VanPatter; Dawn Kristen Scott, 5209 Sherwood Road, Little Rock. L80, Prospect Terrace, $1,063,525.

Chang Ho Lee to Barrow John Investment, LLC L1B, Eagle Commercial No.1 Replat, $900,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to Rajalakshmi Cheerla; Sujit Kumar Kotapati, 81 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L34 B136, Chenal Valley, $856,000.

Liberty Construction, LLC to Anusha Sunkara; Vankata Rajesh Kommineni, 202 Falstone Cove, Little Rock. L37 B136, Chenal Valley, $809,900.

Robert D. Trammell to Denny Road Properties, LLC Pt NE SW, Pt NW SE & Pt NE SE 28-2N-14W, $750,000.

Robert Bracy; Connie B. Bracy to Matthew Emery Hardee; Julie Pennington, 6519 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village. L36, Cammack Woods, $653,207.

Richard L. Riley; Melanie Riley to Rosanna A. Kemp; Susan Kemp, Pt S/2 Section 22-2N-13W, $650,000.

Marcie Palecek; Eugene L. Lewis, Jr. (dec'd) to Adam Warrick Shea; Elisa Shea, 1820 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. Ls81-82, Shadowlawn, $639,000.

J. E. King & Sons, Inc. to ROMA Investments, LLC, 1601 Scott St., Little Rock, L12 B301, L7 B2, L2 B167 & Ls1-2 B18, Original City Of Little Rock, $625,000.

Stephen Aaron Peeples; Ashley Peeples to Lawrence W. Johnston, Unit 1510, River Market Tower HPR Replat, $565,000.

Revitalize Home Design, LLC to Chase Gwatney McKay, 30 Hayfield Road, Little Rock. L53, Overlook Park Section B, $550,000.

Judith J. Scerbo; Joseph A. Scerbo, Jr. (dec'd) to Sidney E. Richmond, Jr; Karen G. Richmond; The Richmond Family Revocable Trust Lot H, Kingwood Place $550,000.

MJ Innovative Builders Corp. to Ashton Kessler; Kooper Kessler, 1 Caurel Court, Little Rock. L1 B56, Chenal Valley $549,000,

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc, to Lawrence Anderson, 117 Timberland Trail, North Little Rock. L9, Natural Trail Estates, $525,000.

James H. McDermott; Reba L. McDermott; The Jim McDermott And Reba McDermott Family Trust, to Mary Keeley Hanlon; Meghan Kathleen Hanlon, 3 Gibson Dr., Little Rock. L149, Robinwood, $500,000.

Carol E. Shields; Warfield Homes to Saima Fawad, 144 Caurel Circle, Little Rock. L48 B56, Chenal Valley $499,900.

Marty Wilson White; Rita Christina White to Amy C. Stockinger; Andreas Trippner, 38 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L4 B37, Chenal Valley, $471,000.

Rector Phillips Morse, Inc. to Melvin D. Chapman, Jr.; Sylvia S. Chapman; Sylvia S. Chapman Revocable Living Trust, 22 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock. L42, Belles Fleurs, $453,600.

Gina J. Risberg to Mark D. Francis; Heather A. Francis, 21 Margeaux Drive, Little Rock. L3 B52, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

Daniel J. Hennessey, III; Elizabeth S. Hennessey; Hennesset Family Revocable Living Trust, to David R. Segovia; Maria L. Segovia, 10 Westchester Court, Little Rock. L25, Westchester Phase IV, $432,000.

Ace General Contractors, Inc. to Joe C. Rainey, Jr., 37 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock. L31 B1, Sienna Lake, $429,900.

Randall Shaun Fraley; Karen Ann Fraley; The Shaun And Karen Fraley Revocable Trust, to Robert B. Qualman; Walker Qualman, 1008 Loop Road, Sherwood. L3 B5, Sylvan Hills, $425,000.

Harold Gordon Marable; Amanda G. Marable to Steven Ware; Brandi Ware, 8701 Stillwater Road, Sherwood, L38 B3, Creekside, $415,000.

Indpendent Trust Company Of America/ Carolyn Levy Marital Trust- Carolyn Levy Greenberg Marital Trust, to Jeffrey T. Wickliffe; Nancy Naumer Wickliffe, 5900 Scenic Drive, Little Rock., Lot D B3, East Palisades, $401,500.

Kent Layton; Dee Layton to Owen P. Barker; Tisha L. Deen, 15 Chelsea Road, Little Rock, L74B, Hillsborough Phase IIC; Pt NW NW 32-2N-13W, $400,000.

Opal Investments, LLC to Britni Liberton, 10611 San Joaquin Valley Drive, Little Rock, L16 B41, Pleasant Valley, $395,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc.; Billy Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Robert T. Love, Jr.; The Love Family Irrevocable Trust, L32, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $385,000.

Dwight Weems; Linda Weems; Weems Family Revocable Trust to Amanda Woodyard; Dewayne Woodyard, 5311 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock, L6 B2, Lakewood Heights, $380,000.

Richard C. Downing to Trevor Bates; Eleanor Bates, 11 Riding Road, Little Rock. L78BR, Foxcroft 2nd, $379,000.

Cade A. Shimek; Ashley Brown to Mary Beth Hatch; Alexander C. Hatch, 7308 H. St., Little Rock, L4 B1, HF Buhler's 12th, $375,000.

Ryan M. Griffiths; Amanda Griffiths to Tiffany A. Bellows, 2508 Walker Creek Drive, Sherwood. L26 B5, Creekside, $375,000.

Travis L. Jaworski; Shea K. Jaworski to Claude Edward Howard, 2716 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L3 B5, Creekside, $370,000.

R. Douglas Erion; Deborah A. Erion to Julia Dasbach; Kenneth Dasbach, 2908 Crouchwood Road, Little Rock, L42, Kingwood Place, $365,000.

Marion F. Haase; Marion F. Franz to Kathleen Olivia Lamb, 16315 Crystal Valley Road, Little Rock, Pt NE NW 31-1N-13W, $363,000.

3200 Myers Street Partners, LLC to Company B Properties, LLC 111 Broadmoor, Little Rock, Ls127, 531, 553 & 537, Broadmoor; L6 B28, Cherry And Cox, $362,500.

Edward G. Dixon; Sherie L. Dixon to Mark Steven Greenwell; Andrea Schuller Greenwell, 37 Norfork Drive, Maumelle, L12, Riverland Heights, $360,000.

Susan Kemp to Brad Earle Richardson; Gay Richardson, 602 N. Monroe St, Little Rock, L4 B33, Pulaski Heights, $358,000.

James C. Lewis; G. Susanne Lewis; James Lewis And Susanne Lewis Living Trust to Linda Hale Eilers; Walter Paul Eilers, Jr., 5515 Chevaux Court, Little Rock, L23 B2, Chevaux Court Phase III $357,900,

J. Andrew Vines to Lisa Rene Wiggins, 2516 Riverfront Drive, Condo 5, Little Rock, Unit 41, Round River HPR, $350,000.

Thomas W. Faughenbaugh, III; Cheryl Salazar Daughenbaugh to April Hickman, 216 Hidden Valley Loop, Maumelle. L7 B4, Maumelle Valley Estates $340,000.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa R. Dickens to Maggie M. Strickland; Jamie L. Strickland, 9740 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L9, Millers Glen Phase 4, $339,590.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Edward Erickson; Katy Erickson, 16011 Burleigh Court, Little Rock. L122, Lochridge Estates, Phase 2, $339,000.

Don Mark Long; Patricia Kay Long to Gregory S. Giles; Tracy L. Giles L34, Lakeside Mountain (formerly: The Farm), $330,000.

Lynn G. Capp; The Colin C. Capp Revocable Trust to Nicholas McClane; Veronica McClane, 2306 N. Rodney Parham, Little Rock. L17 B21, Pleasant Valley, $330,000.

Bank Of Little Rock to HSD Properties, LLC, 200 River Market Ave., Unit 706, Little Rock, Unit 706, Arkansas Capital Commerce Center HPR, $330,000.

Alvin Peer; Gwendolyn Peer; Alvin Peer And Gwendolyn Peer Revocable Living Trust to Christopher Oldenburg; Ryan Hudik, 107 S. Valentine, Little Rock, L15 B2, Beach, $325,000.

Christine Brown Wright; Christine Brown Webster to G. Joy Paxton, 18920 Lochridge Drive, Little Rock, L153, Lochridge Estates, $325,000.

Rodney Dean Painter, Jr. to Brandon Michael King; Megan Taylor King, 9233 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L6 B4, Creekside, $320,000.

Charlotee Torres; C. Blake Torres to Kevin Walker Watson; Laurel Ann Watson, 30 Trelon Drive, Little Rock, L17 B48, Chenal Valley, $320,000.

Amanda Ann Hull to Silvina Emilia Games, L10 B2, Valley Ranch, $318,000.

Brian F. Shisler to Jian Guang Zheng, 9601 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L17 B9, Creekside, $315,000.

Amanda Allen; Marty Page; Robert Lewis Page (dec'd) to Nancy Milam, 11713 Cannongate Drive, Cabot. L15, Cannongate Phase I, $309,000.

Barbara Anthony Jamerson; Barbara Anthony Jamerson Inter Vivos Revocable Trust to William Beal, Jr; Holly Beal Pt SE SE 20-2S-11W $307,500.

Tony W. Williams; Malinda H. Williams to Aaron Hiegert; Kathryn Hiegert, 2707 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, L24 B44, Pleasant Valley, $305,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Yulunda Rena Lovelace, 812 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L12, Millers Glen Phase 5, $304,470.

Stacia Dewiit to Samantha K. Pruitt; Matthew J. Pruitt 12 Woodberry Road, Little Rock, L95, Longlea, $300,000.

Charles Nicholas Thompson; Mary Ruth Thompson; TF Trust to Mary Stuart McRae, 1725 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L212, Kingwood Place $299,000.

Domingo Eduardo Astiasaran, IV; Codi Etal Astiasaran to Telishia Kelley 13907 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L80R, Carriage Creek $295,000.

Joshua White; Brandy White to Timothy Landreth; Amanda Landreth, L3 Blk II, Majestic Pointe, $295,000.

Keith Loren Byrd to Robert Greer, 33 Crystal Mountain Lane, Maumelle. L31, Palisades Heights, $292,000.

Joe S. Fox; Louise Rice Fox to Matthew Twyford; Vanessa White, 89 Kingspark Road, Little Rock, L298, Colony West 3rd, $292,000.

Beverly J. Foster to Pratheepa Ravikumar, 102 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock. L37 B2, Taylor Park Phase II, $290,000.

Taylor Neher; Chad Martinez to Bobby Brown; Tiffany Brown, 9700 Acorn Cove, Sherwood. L30, Overcup Ridge, $289,000.

Mary R. Wohlleb; Mary E. Remmel to Grant E. Smith, 1018 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. Pt Blk 11, Pleasant Hill, $280,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Patricia K. Bourdo, L27B, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes, Phase II, $275,423.

Carla Emmerling; Scott Emmerling to Corey Fowler; Jennifer Fowler, 10601 Brazos Valley Lane, Little Rock, L14 B43, Pleasant Valley, $273,000.

Whitney Hall to Brittney Renee Cuen; Martin Ken Jordan, II L30R, Rainwood Cove, $270,000.

Gerald A. New to Stacy Hisel; Philip Reinholtz; Alice Baker-Reinholtz, 2623 Kellogg Acres Road, Sherwood, L10 B5, Kellogg, $270,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Ronald Reed; Kathleen Reed, 110 Lydia Drive, Maumelle, L44, Carnahan Village, $269,900.

Rodolfo M. Reyes; Erlinda R. Reyes to Megan Simmons; Anthony Simmons, L22, Brookshire, $263,000.

Cara Blaylock to Gerald Wayne Manning, 4100 Austin Lakes Circle Sherwood. L174, Austin Lakes, $256,500.

Darin D. Wagner; Connie J. Wagner to Lisa A. Jones, 4103 Forest Dale Drive, Little Rock, L25, Charleston Heights Phase I, $255,000.

Paul W. Schaller; Janice M. Schaller; Paul W. & Janice M. Schaller Revocable Trust to Sanjeeva Reddy Onteddu; Sukanthi Kovvuru, L68, Valley Falls Estates, $254,000.

Blake Stuart Smith; Hannah Katherine Smith to Nga Nguyen; Cong Nguyen, 109 Calva Road, Sherwood, L1, Calva $250,000.

Keller's Mobile Home Park, LLC to Show Me Solution Properties, LLC Lots A & B, Keller, $250,000.

Larry Wayne Cranford; Michelle R. Cranford to Dee Layton; Kent Layton, 1 Royal Court, Little Rock, L1, Rainwood II Replat- Tilfrey. $249,500.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Patricia Woodham, L15R, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A Replat, $248,745.

Yolanda L. Kissinger; Willard H. Kissinger to Janet Brewer; Loren Impson L4, Pebble Beach Park, $247,000.

Mary Stuart McRae to Pleasant Properties, LLC L237, Kingwood Place, $240,000.

Lisa Braach; Lisa B. Milnes to Natoya Kipps, 18 Evergreen Court, Little Rock. L56, Leawood Manor 1st, $239,900,

James William Takach; Kathleen McKeever Takach; James And Kathleen Takach Revocable Living Trust to Katie LaBerge; Linda LaBerge, 14519 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock, L1011, Fairway Woods Phase V, $239,000.

William N. Gregory; Margaret Bonnyman Liskey Gregory; Lawrence J. Bohlen; Karen A. Bohlen to Roseann Hemphill; Jean-Paul Francoeur 7100 Shamrock Drive, Little Rock. L24, Shannon Hills East $238,100 8/18/21

Patrick Alan Lynch; Sara Rachel Lynch; Patrick And Sara Lynch Living Trust to Kevin Winston Cockburn 14009 High Point Drive, Little Rock. L3 B7, Parkway Place, $237,000.

John S. Sulieman; Sarah Ann Sulieman; Sally Sulieman to Scott Thrasher 4339 Spring Glen Drive, Sherwood. L24, Spring Glen $237,000 8/19/21

Howard K Warren to Paul Hickman; Autumn Hickman 3007 Misty Lane, Little Rock. L218, Echo Valley 2nd, $235,000.

Mandy R. Klein to Kayla A. Red; Kendall B. Daneshmandi, 13407 Ironton Cutoff Road, Little Rock, Pt S/2 NW 15-1S-12W, $232,000.

Saif Ullah K. Tareen to Alex A. Morphis; Madison S. Morphis 14 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, L132, Walnut Valley, $230,000.

Deidre Lynn Wyrick to Allison Oder, 5 High Point Cove, Little Rock, L13 B11, Parkway Place, $230,000.

Freddy L. Cross; Ada Cross to Marshanta Harshaw, 1316 Winnebago Drive, North Little Rock, L64, Indian Hills West, $229,000.

Derrick Dent; Andrea Dent to Janet Paige, 1816 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville, L216, Base Meadows Phase IA, $227,000.

Adam G. Mubarak to Alyceson Niemi; Dennis Kudla, L49, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $225,000.

Huyen My Thu Phan to Edward Gerald Dixon; Sherie Lee Dixon, 197 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, L231, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $225,000.

Kelly Watts; Kelly Cammack; Danny Roland Watts to Reginia Whitlock-Torres, 4713 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L26 B66, Lakewood, $223,000.

Andrew F. Hicks to Walter C. Ederle; Kathleen G. Ederle; Walter C. Ederle And Kathleen G. Ederle Family Trust, L21 B2, Strong And Waters, $222,500.

Jerry Chappell; Sarah Chappell to Stephanie Nicole Brown, 2006 Gunpowder Road, Little Rock,L87, Sturbridge Phase II, $220,000.

Donald L. Matthews; Estate Of Deborah Jean Vandenbeg/Deborah Vandenberg(dec'd) to Devin Ray Miles; Callie Michelle Miles, 1505 Hawkwood Road, Sherwood, L13 B5, East Meadow, $219,900.

Merideth A. Addicott to Robert William Bibles, 3 Castle Hill Court, Little Rock, L37, Echo Valley Park, $217,000.

Katrina Andrews to Travis Harris; Racquel Harris, 509 Forest Oak Cove, Jacksonville, L27, Forest Oaks Phase II, $215,000.

Thomas Sefcik; Amy Rogers to Gary Dewayne Washington; Delisa Ann Hayes-Washington 6 Ridgeton Court, Little Rock, L43 B7, Cherry Creek, $215,000.

Quincy Armando Brauton to Shirley Temple Hughs, 6104 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville, L211, Base Meadows Phase IA, $215,000.

Donna L. Wilson; Carolyn S. Gloyd to Betty Jo White, 1 Oakwood Manor, Sherwood, Ls1-2, Oakwood Manor, $215,000.

Dale L. Martin; Jennifer D. Martin to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 1211 Coulter Road, Sherwood. L12 B332, Park Hill NLR. $210,000.

Zata Group, LLC to David Nelson; Vicki Lanet Nelson, 11565 Ridgetop Road, Sherwood, L52 B1, Woodruff Creek, $207,000.

F. Jane Powell; F. Jane Powell Revocable Trust to Joyti Lal, 9309 Markham Street, Little Rock, L2, Dale Woods $207,000.

Courtney Stevenson; Hannah Stevenson to Ashtin Hoskins, 6515 Countryside Drive, North Little Rock, L13 B1, Countryside, $205,000.

Braxton Bennett; Mary Bennett to Jonah Andrew Higginbotham; Erica Kaylynne Strautman, 155 Ridgeland Drive, Maumelle, L125, North Ridge. $203,000.

Emily Jo Sneddon to Gary W. Smith; Nancy J Smith, 21 Winona Drive, Maumelle. L62, Edgewater Phase I, $200,000.

Robert Wade VanRossum; Valerie VanRossum to Spencer N. Noble; Samantha E. Noble, 24901 Blue Gill Drive, Roland, L6, North Shore Oak, $200,000,

Loren J. Clemens to Zodani Francois, 6512 Rustic Lane, North Little Rock, L8 B9, Green Hills, $200,000.

Arlie E. Bradbury; Tiffany Bradbury to Jennifer Goodman, 127 Chambord Drive, Maumelle. L44, The Country Club Of Arkansas. $198,000.

Scott A. Bowen; Christine M. Bowen to Helen M. Cox, 10400 Pomegranate Ave., North Little Rock, L161, North Pointe, $197,000.

Noe Miramontes; Angela Ruth Miramontes to Taylor E. Shields; Ashley B. Simpson, 3020 Charter Oak Drive, Little Rock, L111, Echo Valley 1st, $195,000.

Taylor David Brandon to Marc Ortega; Bonnie Ortega, 15 Idlewild Place, Maumelle, L34 Leisurewood, $193,000.

Tyler Chandler-Henderson; Tyler Chandler to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 6809 Commanche Drive, North Little Rock, L10 B25, Indian Hills, $186,100.

CSW, LLC to Dominik Mjartan; Georgia M. Mjartan, 6419 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L30, Cammack Woods, $185,000.

Shabbir Dharamsey to VJAR Proeprties, LLC 171 Deauville, Maumelle. L218, The Country Club Of Arkansas; L154, Pleasant View Phase III; L3 B5, Timber Ridge; L22 B2, Sandpiper West; L121, Point West 3rd Phase 2A; L18 B2, The Village Of New Bedford; L48, Leawood Mountain, $185,000.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Thomas Overton; Vicky Overton, 19303 Quail Run Drive, Little Rock. L263, Otter Creek Community Phase II $179,900 8/17/21

Lonnie Neil White to Derek Galyon, 3009 Miracle Heights Cove, Sherwood, L3, Miracle Heights Phase I $179,000 8/19/21

Dreamcatcher Properties, LLC to Kory Muraoka, 2901 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock. L14R B1, Crestview Replat, $177,000.

Cindy Holmes to Sheila Delain Dangerfield-Hill, 504 E. Maryland Ave, Sherwood, L37A-2R, Maryland Terrace Replat, $175,000.

Jacob Phillips; Hannah M. Rice-Phillips to Jacob Whorton, 1119 Roderweis Road, Cabot. Pt SE NE 24-4N-11W $175,000.

Shawuina Holmes to Shabreka Henry, 7304 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock, L15, Royal Oaks, $175,000.

Sophia Nguyenle; Nguyen Nguyen to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 26 Johnny Lane, Sherwood. L41, Indian Ridge Phase I, $175,000.

James Owen Handloser to Amy E. Harrison, Ls5-6 B6, Success, $175,000.

Jane Hutchison; Michael J. Hutchison to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 2 Havenwood Lane, Maumelle, L2, Random Oaks Valley, $171,000.

Kimberly Jackson; Kimberly N. Freeman to Taishen Kuo, 7 Lehigh Court, Little Rock, L202, Campus Place 2nd, $170,000.

Jeff D. Cothren to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12201 Amaranth Drive, North Little Rock. L47, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $168,000.

Ellen Ray; Ellen Jacobs to Mockingbird Real Estate, LLC 1 Quail Lane, Alexander, Ls55-56, Quail Run, $166,500.

James Michienzi to Martha Marisol Vilafana; Justin Ballentin, 1300 Military Road, Jacksonville, Pt SE SE 29-3N-10W, $166,000.

Justin Dale Snider; Madelyn Snider to Pamela Eloise Abercrombie, 6001 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock. L16, Trammel Estates Phase I, $165,500.

Cynthia C. Wolfe to Michelle Mei Davis, 307 Hiawatha Drive, Little Rock, L12, Markham Manor, $165,250.

Jeremiah A. Davis; Yaneth Ortiz Macario to Sharon D. Buchanan, 6504 Rustic Lane, North Little Rock, L10 B9, Green Hills, $165,000.

Red Dog Management, LLC to Kendall Porter, 3925 N. Cypress St, #3927, North Little Rock, L10 B51, Park Hill NLR, $164,000.

JM Crites Builder, Inc. to Mynor Sarti, 1212 W. 52nd St, North Little Rock. L5, Grandview Place, $160,900.

Edwin Dale Rutledge; Ross Joseph Maestas to Talor Rene Shinn; Steven Kyle Shinn, 230 Melrose Circle North Little Rock, L40 B1, Melrose Place, $160,000.

Kairos Buying, LLC; Swift Homes, LLC to REI Nation, LLC L38, Aspen Highlands, $160,000.

Amanda Lewis; Blake Lewis to Kara Beth Jarrett, 2903 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville, Pt NW NW 36-4N-11W, $159,900.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Ron Jumper; Lindsey Jumper L58 B96, Chenal Valley, $155,000.

Ashtin N. Hoskins to Michelle Prehoda-Wyers; James M. Wyers, 1204 Brice Road, Sherwood, L48, Oakhaven, $155,000.

Eria M. White to Eduardo S. Bryant; Rosie L. Bryant; The Bryant Living Trust, 2932 Whirlaway Lane, Sherwood. L33, Saratoga Park $155,000.

John R. Temple; Amanda Chapman-Temple to Michelle Andrews, L342, Stonewall Phase IV-C, $151,000.

Taylor Worlfel; Lindsey Chaplin to Carter W. Lowe, 3815 N. Olive St, North Little Rock, L13, Stacey, $150,000.

JM Crites Builder, Inc. to Breanna D. Bailey, 1308 W. 52nd St., North Little Rock, L10, Grandview Place, $150,000.