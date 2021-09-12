Replacement appointed for Franklin County sheriff after felony convictions

CHARLESTON -- Franklin County has a new sheriff to replace one convicted of two federal felonies last month.

The Franklin County Quorum Court on Thursday voted 8-0 to appoint Rickey Denton, 61, as sheriff effective immediately, according to the county judge's office. Justice of the Peace Carolyn McCain was absent.

Denton, a retired Arkansas State Police officer with more than four decades in law enforcement, will serve what's left of former sheriff Anthony Boen's four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022. However, the county judge's office confirmed Denton won't be able to run for the position in the 2022 election.

Denton didn't return a message requesting comment by deadline Friday.

Denton had served as Franklin County's undersheriff since July 2020 until Thursday.

Boen, 51, who had served as sheriff since 2011, was indicted in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law in November 2019. The charges stemmed from three reported use-of-force incidents against detainees resulting in injuries between 2017 and 2018.

Boen was forbidden from entering the Sheriff's Office and stripped of almost all of his duties as one of the conditions of his release from custody while awaiting trial, although he continued to draw his annual salary of $45,183.

A jury convicted Boen on two of the charges and acquitted him on a third Aug. 9. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled Boen would be in custody before sentencing due to being convicted of felony violent offenses that injured his victims.

A hearing regarding Boen's removal from office was held Aug. 27 after Jeff Phillips, prosecutor for Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties, filed a petition in Franklin County Circuit Court to begin Boen's removal on Aug. 12, according to court records. Boen, who appeared via Zoom, didn't object to an order of permanent removal being entered. The court removed Boen in a consent judgment Circuit Judge James Dunham signed that was filed Aug. 30.

The Quorum Court declared a vacancy in the sheriff's position during a special meeting Sept. 2.

The action stated justices of the peace would take nominations for possible replacements from the public until 4:30 p.m. that day and then vote Thursday to appoint someone as sheriff. However, County Judge Rickey Bowman said Denton was the only one who showed interest, after which the Quorum Court ceased nominations.

Denton's yearly salary as sheriff will be $49,183, according to the County Clerk's Office. His salary as undersheriff was $40,588.

Christopher Brockett, county attorney, said in addition to appointing Denton, the Quorum Court approved on Thursday increasing the salary for the sheriff's position by $4,000. This put the salary in line with elected officials, who, except for the sheriff, received raises during the budget process for this year.

The Quorum Court also terminated the undersheriff position and reinstated the chief deputy position in the Sheriff's Office, according to Brockett.