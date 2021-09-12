TENNIS

ASU pair wins doubles draw

The Arkansas State University doubles team of Nejla Zukic and Thea Rice won two matches on Saturday to win the main draw at the Warhawk Invitational in Monroe, La.

Arkansas State finished the opening weekend with 15 total victories, with nine in singles play and six more in doubles.

Zukic and Rice defeated pairs from host La.-Monroe and Southeastern Louisiana to earn their victory. Hunter Roper and Emily Surcey went 1-1 on the day, picking up a 6-4 victory in the third-place match.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas beats Stephen F. Austin

The University of Arkansas finished 3-0 at the Tulsa Invite with a 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23) victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Jillian Gillen led the way for the Razorbacks (7-1) with 21 kills and a season-high 10 digs. Taylor Head added 19 kills, while Maggie Cartwright had 12 kills and 13 digs. Courtney Jackson finished with a match-high 19 digs for Arkansas and Gracie Ryan had a match-high 58 assists with 11 digs.

Senior Ellease Crumpton was named tournament MVP after posting 10 blocks over the three matches and added 23 kills. Crumpton also hit a combined .330 during the tournament.

Harding earns comeback win

Harding University (4-3) lost the first two sets of its match against St. Edward's (5-2) on Saturday, but battled back to win the match 15-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-12 in Tyler, Texas.

Skyler McKinnon had a career-high 22 kills for Harding, Chloe Ingersoll added 11 kills and Libby Hinton had 11 kills and 4 blocks. Emma Winiger led the defense with 17 digs, while Sarah Morehead had 47 assists and 13 digs.

UCA drops final match

The University of Central Arkansas lost its final match in the South Dakota Classic on Saturday, losing in three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-12) to Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Vermillion, S.D.

Freshman Mackenzie Vernon led the Sugar Bears with 5 kills and 2 blocks, while Macy Blackburn added 5 kills and 1 block. Amari Mitchell had 4 kills, 1 block and a .571 hitting percentage.

CROSS COUNTRY

Harding men, OBU women win in Arkadelphia

Harding University freshman Luke Walling cruised to a 10-second victory in his first collegiate meet Saturday, winning the 8K Bob Gravett Invitational in Arkadelphia.

Walling won in 25 minutes, 16.3 seconds to beat Ouachita Baptist University freshman Lawrence Whitt, who finished with a time of 25:26.8. Harding freshman Dylan Mayberry was third in 25:43.4 and two-time Great American Conference champion Dylan Douglas was fourth with a time of 25:43.5. Harding won the team standings with 27 points, followed by OBU with 30 points.

The OBU women topped the women's team standings with 30 points, followed by Harding (54) and Henderson State University (103). Grambling State freshman Sharon Labich won the women's race with a time of 18:21.7, but was followed by Harding's Nieves Megias (18:32.2), along with OBU's Mackenzie Davis (18:37.6) and Jaci McGregor (19:11.1).

GOLF

Arkansans miss U.S. Senior Women's cut

Julie Oxendine of Russellville and Kerry Lareau of Little Rock missed the cut Saturday for the beginning of match play at the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala.

Oxendine shot a 9-0ver 81 on Saturday to miss the cut, while Lareau had a 12-over 84.

Lara Tennant of Portland, Ore., and Gigi Higgins of Cape Coral, Fla., shared medalist honors by finishing at 1-under 143.

