Taliban fly flag in Kabul

On the day the United States and the world commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban flew the militants' flag over the presidential palace in Kabul, where until last month the tricolor Afghan flag flew.

The white banner with the Shahada, or testimony, written across it was raised at an 11 a.m. ceremony Saturday to mark the beginning of work for the Taliban's caretaker government, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia chief of the Taliban's cultural commission. Muttaqi said the group's new prime minister, Mohammad Hasah Akhund, raised the flag.

The Taliban did not issue a formal statement on the anniversary of the al-Qaida terrorist attacks that led to them being driven from power 20 years earlier. But the image of the flag served as another reminder of the militants' stunning return after two decades of fighting U.S.-led forces. The Taliban overwhelmed Afghan troops and stormed back into Kabul last month as the U.S. was ending its military presence.

Since 2001, the U.S.-led coalition has substantially weakened al-Qaida, and the Taliban have said that they would stop the international terrorist group from using Afghanistan as a base -- though some ties between the two groups remain, outside observers say.

Rather than dealing with the terrorist issue, the Taliban seem mostly focused on consolidating power and organizing a government. The northern Panjshir region, the last holdout province, has been subjected to an increasing campaign of terror and fear, as reports of rights abuses grow.

In the Paktia province south of Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a gathering that "signals are positive" that the Islamic Emirates will be recognized at an international level, reported Ariana News. He said that the Taliban is providing what the international community wants: the maintenance of countrywide security and a "clear policy" and assurance countering "fears that Afghanistan will become a threat against them."

But the U.S. and many Western allies have made no firm pledges on dealings with the Taliban government.

Among the many complications for diplomatic recognition and international aid is the Taliban's outreach to the Haqqani network, a faction seen as a conduit between the Taliban and al-Qaida and whose leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is on the FBI's most-wanted list with a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. He is now acting interior minister, overseeing the nation's police, intelligence services and other security forces. Other Haqqani network figures also have roles in the Taliban's government.

WOMEN STAY HOME

Another issue is the role of women in the Islamist society, especially those who had civil service jobs under the previous government. The Taliban have not officially commented on the status of those workers.

The Taliban repeated Saturday a call for civil servants to return to work -- but not the thousands of women in those jobs before the Islamist militants' takeover, who have been sent home from their offices.

One civil servant, who spoke Saturday to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity over fears of backlash from the Taliban, said she visited her office several days ago but was told to return home by an armed Taliban guard. She has not heard anything on her salary, either, as officials told her "no decision" has been made as of yet. Only women in the health care and education sectors have been allowed to return to their jobs since the Taliban took over.

Women have been at the forefront of protests in recent days, demonstrating against the Taliban's decision not to include any women in the caretaker government.

In an apparent Taliban attempt at portraying public support, women in full-face veils joined a demonstration backing the Taliban and the policies of gender segregation, as they were flanked by Taliban fighters carrying machine guns and rifles. The women marched outside, some of them holding signs including banners reading in English: "We are satisfied with attitude and behavior of Mujahideens" and "We don't want coeducation." Protests that do not have the Taliban's approval have been banned.

"We are against those women who are protesting on the streets, claiming they are representative of women," said one speaker at the pro-Taliban protest, according to Agence France-Presse. The previous government was "misusing women," she said.

The scenes stood in stark contrast to the violent suppression last week of protests for women's rights. They also underscore the unraveling of the greater liberties and rights that took root since 2001.

MEDIA CRACKDOWN

Afghanistan's vibrant free press and media industry, once celebrated as a success story and labeled one of the country's most important achievements of the past two decades, is threatened by physical assaults, self-censorship and a dwindling journalist population less than a month after the fall of Kabul.

The Taliban's crackdown on the free press was even more evident Wednesday when two Afghan journalists were detained and violently assaulted for covering a protest in Kabul. Photos showed the backsides of both reporters covered with bruises and gashes from being whipped repeatedly with cables.

"The situation of free media is very critical," said Neda, a news anchor for a television station in Kabul, identified by her nickname to protect her identity. "No one dares to ask the Taliban about their past wrongdoings and the atrocities they have committed."

More than a dozen Afghan journalists, media workers and advocates interviewed by The New York Times said television networks, newspapers and news websites in the country have continued their coverage under the shadow of fear, intimidation and self-censorship -- all while struggling to deliver news despite the Taliban releasing very little information.

The Taliban haven't yet issued any specific instructions for the media, but they have said all Afghan outlets should reset their coverage based on Islamic laws and national interests, both vaguely defined terms that could easily pave the way for the persecution of journalists critical of the new government.

After the previous government collapsed in mid-August, hundreds of media workers, including dozens of journalists, fled the country, according to the Times' own count. More than half of Afghanistan's media organizations have halted operations because of safety concerns, an uncertain future and financial problems, said Ahmad Quriashi, director of Afghanistan Journalists Center, a media support organization.

In July, the former Afghan government's minister of information and culture, Qasim Wafayezada, said that 248 television networks, 438 radio stations, 1,669 print outlets and 119 news agencies were active across Afghanistan.

But "everything changed overnight for the media" once the Taliban returned to power, Quriashi said, despite the group's promises to preserve a free press.

Turkish and Indian soap operas that ran on most television networks for hours everyday have vanished in recent weeks, and reality and music shows also have gone off the air.

Tolo News, the country's largest broadcaster, halted the production of Shabake Khanda or "Laughing Network," a popular political comedy show watched by millions of Afghans on Friday nights.

Even though many female presenters appeared on television a few days after the Taliban's takeover, hosting shows and reporting on current events, the number appearing on air has since dropped to only four, said Neda, the female television anchor.

The Taliban haven't allowed female journalists to return to work at the state-owned radio and television stations, and have banned most from working with media outlets in the provinces, according to Reporters Without Borders.

The Taliban also have pressured some outlets to provide their news reports before publication, according to several journalists who said they refused to comply. And some may be self-censoring negative news for fear of retaliation.

"What we see on local media these days doesn't reflect the realities on the ground at all," said Hayat, a reporter for a television network. "We have no other option for now, we have to compromise and censor ourselves until we find a way to leave."

Etilaat e Roz newspaper is among the few or, according to some, the only media outlet, that has continued covering the news without self-censorship, apparently undeterred by the fearful environment in Kabul. While it has halted its investigative reports because there is little accessibility to information, the paper has been covering the daily news -- even reports critical of the new Taliban government.

On Wednesday, the Taliban rounded up scores of demonstrators around Kabul and journalists covering the protests, subjecting them to abuse in overcrowded jails, according to journalists who were present. At least 19 journalists were detained Tuesday and Wednesday, the United Nations said.

"You're lucky you have not been beheaded," Taliban guards told one detained journalist as they kicked him in the head, Ravina Shamdasdani, a spokesperson for the U.N. human-rights office in Geneva, told reporters.

Reporters with Etilaat e Roz described being detained at the protests, then taken to a nearby police station where they were tied up and beaten with cables.

Taqi Daryabi, one of the reporters, said that about a half-dozen Taliban members handcuffed him behind his back when he was on the ground on his stomach, then began kicking and hitting him until he lost consciousness.

"They beat so much that I couldn't resist or move," he said. "They forced me to the ground on my stomach, flogging me on my buttocks and back, and the ones who were in the front were kicking me in the face."

REBELLIOUS PROVINCE

Clashes have meanwhile continued in the rebellious Panjshir province, which Taliban militants said they captured last week. Residents say there is an acute shortage of food, medicine and other basic supplies in the valley, and that the Taliban also had carried out extrajudicial killings of civilians, according to witnesses. The Taliban have denied these reports.

A 52-year-old woman who recently fled the province described the clashes there as the "worst time" for her and her family.

"We could hear gunshots and shouting in the streets, and the Taliban was going from house to house to search for resistance fighters and weapons," she said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, citing the security situation. Taliban fighters knocked on her door, asking for people connected to the former government and military, she said, though her family had not supported either side of the conflict.

Others who recently left said they had to pass some half-dozen checkpoints before reaching Kabul, all guarded by armed Taliban fighters. A resident of Kabul, who went to the Panjshir valley to help family members get out of the area, said he was told by Taliban officials to delete any photos and videos he took there.

The U.N. human-rights office said Friday that it was growing concerned over "an increasingly violent response" by the Taliban to protests, including the use of "live ammunition, batons and whips."

Information for this article was contributed by Haq Nawaz Khan, Shibani Mahtani, Sammy Westfall, Claire Parker and Sudarsan Raghavan of The Washington Post and by Sharif Hassan of The New York Times.