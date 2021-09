Two Brewers combine for record ninth no-hitter

CLEVELAND -- Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes combined with reliever Josh Hader to pitch baseball's record ninth no-hitter this season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884 as the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Saturday night.

Burnes (10-4) struck out 14 with 115 pitches over eight innings, taking a perfect game into the seventh while overpowering the Indians, who were no-hit for a record third time in 2021. All of those came with starter Zach Plesac on the mound.

This time, Cleveland was stymied by Burnes -- who has become a Cy Young contender as the Brewers run away with the NL Central -- and Hader, one of the game's top closers.

"Anyone would want to keep pitching in that situation, but if there was anyone I would want out there for the ninth, it would be Josh Hader," Burnes said. "There were no nerves with him. It was more like a done deal when he came in."

The right-handed Burnes was in control from the start, striking out 11 of his first 14 hitters and retiring the first 18 in order. After walking Myles Straw to start the seventh, the 26-year-old got through the eighth thanks to a diving catch by center fielder Lorenzo Cain on Owen Miller's liner.

"I was definitely on my horse, ready to go get that one," Cain said. "You need a little bit of everything to go right in a no-hitter."

The Progressive Field crowd booed as Hader came on in the ninth. He overpowered Oscar Mercado, striking him out to start the inning. Then, first baseman Jace Peterson went into foul territory to making a lunging catch for the second out.

Hader ended the no-hitter by getting Straw to flail at a pitch in the dirt for his 31st save. The Brewers stormed the field to share hugs and high-fives with a signature victory in their runaway season.

"To share that with Josh was obviously awesome," Burnes said. "He was the first guy I congratulated."

Juan Nieves pitched the Brewers' previous no-hitter on April 15, 1987, at Baltimore.

Burnes dropped his ERA to 2.25 and has more than doubled his career high for strikeouts with 210 in 152 innings. He's been vying with Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler and the Dodgers' Max Scherzer for the NL Cy Young Award. This gem, no doubt, will have some sway with voters.

"It was a masterpiece," Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said. "Corbin felt good after the eighth, but knowing you're putting in Josh Hader to finish it played a part in the decision."

The Brewers improved to a franchise-record 33 games over .500 while slimming their magic number to clinch the division to eight.

GIANTS 15, CUBS 4 Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt hit three-run home runs and San Francisco pounded Chicago for its sixth consecutive victory.

PHILLIES 6, ROCKIES 1 Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia to a victory over Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 7, TIGERS 2 Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and Tampa Bay beat Detroit. Kevin Kiermaier doubled and tripled to help the Rays end a two-game losing streak.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6 Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting Texas past Oakland.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 10 George Springer hit a two-out, two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift Toronto past Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels' Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

