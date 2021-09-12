UAPB among HBCUs to get scholarship-program funding

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive the About Love Scholarship. UAPB will receive $400,000 over four years, according to a news release.

In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyonce and Jay-Z's philanthropic initiatives -- BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation -- launched the scholarship.

The $2 million scholarship program will directly support students in the arts and creative fields, history and communications at five HBCUs -- UAPB, Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College and Central State University, according to the release.

The About Love Scholarship application period opened Friday and closes at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 26.

Priority will be given to students who are facing financial hardship and are in need of emergency financial assistance. Award sizes will be based on need.

"UAPB is profoundly grateful to The Carters, BeyGOOD, the Shawn Carter Foundation and Tiffany & Co. for recognizing the need to support emerging visual and performing artists and students pursuing other creative fields, history and communications," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. "At the heart of the UAPB mission is the responsibility to expand access and opportunity. The About Love Scholarship assists us in continuing to nurture and prepare the students who will one day shape the future of art and culture."

Anisa Kamadoli Costa is the chief sustainability officer at Tiffany & Co.

"We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters," Costa said. "Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program."

Students must meet eligibility requirements and can apply at https://tinyurl.com/e68x8xxr.