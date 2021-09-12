Watson Chapel School Board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the school district, 4100 Camden Road. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Courthouse to host flu-shot clinic

The Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Walgreens is partnering with Jefferson County to host the clinic. According to a news release, this event is open to the public and to county employees.

Agency announces week's lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available Monday through Friday are:

Monday -- Ham and spinach quiche, salad with low fat dressing, Hawaiian fruit, bread stick and milk.

Tuesday -- Open face roast beef with gravy over wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake and milk.

Wednesday -- Chef salad with low fat dressing, cantaloupe, crackers, brownie and milk.

Thursday -- Smothered pork tips with noodles, corn, Brussels sprouts, bread, pineapples and milk.

Friday -- Marinated chicken breast, salad, tomato wedges, creamsicle pie and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Class of 2025 begins medical school

In August, students received their first white coats and began medical school training as members of the Class of 2025 at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM.)

Among those are local medical students Caleb Hickman of Pine Bluff, Joshua Longing of Monticello and Ashley Vickers of Dumas, according to a news release.

The Arkansas students will attend NYITCOM at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. NYITCOM also has a site at Old Westbury, N.Y.