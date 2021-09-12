Week 1 NFL capsules (all statistics from 2020) Compiled by Jeff Krupsaw

Eagles at Falcons

Noon (Fox)

LINE

SERIES: Eagles lead 20-15-1; Falcons beat Eagles 24-20 on Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(10) 119.8;RUSH;95.8 (28)

(28) 207.9;PASS;272.7 (5)

(25) 334.6;YARDS;368.4 (15)

(26) 20.9;POINTS;24.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(22) 125.8;RUSH;104.8 (7)

(14) 237.4;PASS;293.6 (32)

(18) 363.1;YARDS;398.4 (28)

(20) 26.1;POINTS;25.9 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles used a first-round pick on a receiver for the second consecutive year, and they're hoping Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith can help bolster a passing attack that ranked 28 out of 32 teams with 207.9 yards per game. They will be going against a Falcons pass defense that ranked 32nd out of 32 teams in yards yielded per game.

Chargers at Washington

Noon

LINE ­

SERIES Washington leads 7-4; Chargers beat Washington 30-13 on Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;WASHINGTON (RK)

(18 ) 111.5;RUSH;99.8 (26)

(6) 270.6;PASS;220.8 (25)

( 10) 382.1;YARDS; 320.6 (29)

(18) 24.0;POINTS;21.1 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS;VS.;WASHINGTON (RK)

(17) 119.8;RUSH;114.5 (15)

(9) 223.6;PASS;201.9 (3)

(10) 343.4;YARDS;316.5 (5)

(23) 26.6;POINTS;21.2 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers rookie LT Rashawn Slater vs. Washington DT Chase Young, the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Slater was one of the few offensive tackles to hold Young in check when Northwestern faced Ohio State in 2019. Slater, the 13th overall pick in the draft, needs to keep Young away from QB Justin Hebert , the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Herbert threw 31 TD passes and had eight 300-yard games.

49ers at Lions

Noon

LINE ­

SERIES 49ers lead 38-28-1; 49ers beat Lions 30-27 on Sept. 16, 2018, in San Francisco

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(15) 118.1;RUSH;93.7 (30)

(13) 252.1;PASS;256.5(12)

(14) 370.2;YARDS;350.2 (20)

(21) 23.5;POINTS;23.6 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;LIONS (RK)

(8) 106.4;RUSH;134.9 (28)

(4) 207.9;PASS;284.9 (31)

(4) 314.4;YARDS;419.8 (32)

(17) 24.4;POINTS;32.4 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers DE Nick Bosa is back for the first time since he had a knee injury in Week 2 of last year. Bosa had 9 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits to help San Francisco reach the Super Bowl in 2019. New Lions QB Jared Goff threw 14 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions in 8 starts against San Francisco when he played for the Rams. The Lions rank in the bottom four across the board on defense.

Jaguars at Texans

Noon

LINE ­

SERIES Texans lead 25-13; Texans beat Jaguars 27-25 on Nov. 8 in Jacksonville, Fla.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(29) 94.9;RUSH;91.6 (31)

(21) 231.2;PASS;283.6 (2)

(27) 326.1;YARDS;375.2 (11)

( 30) 19.1;POINTS;24.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS;VS.;TEXANS (RK)

(30) 153.2;RUSH;160.2 (32)

(26) 264.4;PASS;256.5(23)

(31) 417.6;YARDS;416.7 (30)

(31) 30.8;POINTS;29.0 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH: QB Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in this year's draft, passed for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns in a three-year career at Clemson where he led the Tigers to the 2018 national title. The Texans also have a new QB, with Tyrod Taylor starting in place of embattled Deshaun Watson, who remains on the team but won't play.

Seahawks at Colts

Noon

LINE

SERIES Colts lead 7-5; Seahawks beat Colts 46-18 on Oct. 1, 2017, in Seattle

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(12) 123.9;RUSH;127.0 (9)

(18) 240.2;PASS;256.5 (11)

(18) 364.1;YARDS;383.5 (7)

(7) 28.2;POINTS;27.9 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(5) 99.6;RUSH;90.8 (2)

(30) 278.2;PASS;245.1 (20)

(22) 377.8;YARDS;335.9 (9)

(15) 23.6;POINTS;22.9 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH How the Colts undersized secondary is able to defend physical and speedy Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. It will also be interesting to see if new Colts QB Carson Wentz, acquired in the offseason from the Eagles, can regain his form after his most disappointing season of his 5-year career.

Jets at Panthers

Sunday, 12 p.m., Fox

LINE

SERIES Panthers lead 4-3; Panthers beat Jets 35-27 on Nov. 26, 2017, in New York

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(22) 105.2;RUSH;106.5 (20)

(31) 174.8;PASS;243.0 (26)

(32) 280.0;YARDS;349.5 (21)

(32) 15.3;POINTS;21.9 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(12) 112.0;RUSH;121.0 (18)

(29) 275.6;PASS;239.1 (17)

(24) 387.6;YARDS;360.1 (16)

(26) 28.6;POINTS;25.1 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH All eyes will be on Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, who makes his first career start. He had a breakout season last year at BYU, throwing for 3,692 yards, and 33 TDS , and running for 10 touchdowns. That was enough to convince management to make a change and trade 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to Carolina. The Jets have nowhere to go but up o offense, ranking last of 32 in total yards and points per game. The Panthers are hoping RB Christian McCaffrey can return to form after missing 13 games to injury.

Vikings at Bengals

Noon

LINE

SERIES Vikings lead 7-6; Vikings beat Bengals 34-7 on Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(5) 142.7;RUSH;104.2 (23)

(14) 250.6;PASS;215.5 (27)

(3) 393.3;YARDS;319.7 (30)

(11) 26.9;POINTS;19.4 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(27) 134.4;RUSH;148.0 (29)

(24) 258.8;PASS;241.2 (19)

(27) 393.2;YARDS;389.2 (26)

(29) 29.7;POINTS;26.5 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH: The Vikings were third-best of 32 teams in total offense with RB Dalvin Cook, QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson leading the way, but were 11th in scoring. The Bengals, with rookie QB Joe Burrow missing the final 5 games with a knee injury, ranked near the bottom across the board on offense, an area where improvement is needed. Both teams ranked in the bottom 5 in total defense.

Cardinals at Titans

Noon

LINE

SERIES Cardinals lead 7-4; Cardinals beat Titans 12-7 on Dec. 10, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(6) 139.8;RUSH;161.2 (2)

(8) 244.8;PASS;224.2 (23)

(6) 383.6;YARDS;385.4 (5)

(14) 25.6;POINTS;29.6 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(21) 125.5;RUSH;127.6 (24)

(10) 226.4;PASS;270.8 (28)

(13) 351.9;YARDS;398.4 (29)

(12) 22.9;POINTS;27.0 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Julio Jones makes his debut for the Titans after averaging 95.5 yards per game in 13 seasons with the Falcons. Jones (848-12,896, 61 TDs) ranks fourth all-time with 58 games with at least 100 yards receiving. Arizona QB Kyler Murray became the second NFL quarterback to throw for at least 25 touchdowns (26) and run for at least 10 TDs (11) in a single season, the other being Cam Newton.

Steelers at Bills

Noon (CBS)

LINE

SERIES Steelers lead 16-11; Bills beat Steelers 26-15 on Dec. 13 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(32) 82.5;RUSH;104.2 (24)

(7) 264.9;PASS;281.2 (4)

(22) 347.4;YARDS;385.4 (4)

(12) 26.6;POINTS;29.9 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(13) 112.4;RUSH;123.2 (20)

(2) 198.4;PASS;239.5 (18)

(3) 310.8;YARDS;362.7 (17)

(5) 21.2;POINTS;23.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers ranked No. 32 in rushing in 2020, and they used their first-round pick on Alabama star Najee Harris, who replaces James Conner as the lead back. The Bills used their first two picks on pass rushers Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham to bolster one of their weaknesses on defense.

Broncos at NY Giants

3:25 p.m.

LINE

SERIES Giants lead 7-6; Giants beat Broncos 23-10 on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(13) 119.9;RUSH;110.5 (19)

(26) 215.7;PASS;189.1 (29)

(24) 335.6;YARDS;299.6 (31)

(28) 20.3;POINTS;17.5 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(25) 130.0;RUSH;111.4 (11)

(T15) 237.9;PASS;237.9 (T15)

(20) 367.9;YARDS;348.3 (12)

(25) 27.9;POINTS;22.3 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The possible return of Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury early in 2020. His return won't help that much unless the Giants offensive line holds up protecting QB Daniel Jones against a Broncos pass rush that gets LB Von Miller back opposite Bradley Chubb. The Broncos have a new QB, Teddy Bridgewater, who beat out last year's starter Drew Lock. The Broncos and Giants were in the bottom four in scoring offense last season.

Dolphins at Patriots

3:25 p.m.

LINE

SERIES : Dolphins lead 57-54; Dolphins beat Patriots 22-12 on Dec. 20 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(21) 105.5;RUSH;146.6 (3)

(20) 233.5;PASS;180.6 (30)

(23) 339.0;YARDS;327.2 (26)

(15) 25.2;POINTS;20.4 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(16) 126.4;RUSH;131.4 (26)

(22) 251.5;PASS;222.3 (8)

(19) 367.9;YARDS;353.7 (14)

(4) 21.1;POINTS;22.1 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Mac Jones (Patriots) will square off under center. Tagovailoa has the edge in experience, but Jones may have more weapons with a shored up offensive line and an infusion of talent at TE with Hunter Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Jonnu Smith. Quarterbacks making their first start are 6-0 under Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

Browns at Chiefs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE

SERIES : Chiefs lead 14-11-2; Chiefs beat Browns 17-12 on Jan. 17 in divisional playoffs in Kansas City, Mo.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;CHIEFS(RK)

(4) 145.5;RUSH;112.8 (16)

(24) 222.1;PASS;301.9 (1)

(16) 367.6;YARDS;414.7 (1)

(13) 26.3;POINTS;28.5 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;CHIEFS (RK)

(9) 108.2;RUSH;123.2 (19)

(27) 265.4;PASS;231.8 (12)

(21) 373.6;YARDS;355.0 (15)

(22) 26.6;POINTS;22.8 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns pass rush vs Chiefs offensive line. The Browns added Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to perhaps form with Myles Garrett one of the league's best pass-rushing tandems. They'll be going against a completely rebuilt Chiefs offensive line that includes C Creed Humphry, RG Trey Smith and RT Lucas Niang all making their first career starts.

Packers at Saints

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE

SERIES Packers lead 17-9; Packers beat Saints 37-30 on Sept. 27, 2020 in New Orleans

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(8) 131.8;RUSH;138.4 (7)

(8) 262.0;PASS;233.9 (19)

(2) 393.8;YARDS;372.3 (12)

(1) 31.5;POINTS;29.1 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(10) 109.8;RUSH;93.2 (3)

(7) 220.1;PASS;214.0 (5)

(7) 329.8;YARDS;307.2 (2)

(15) 23.2;POINTS;20.9 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Jameis Winston, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft for Tampa Bay, gets the start in the Saints' first game in the post-Drew Brees era. Winston last played as a starter in 2019 for the Buccaneers, leading the NFL in yards passing with 5,109 and ranked second in TDs passing with 33. He also led the league with 30 interceptions. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won his 3rd MVP award last season. Rodgers is 3-2 in career starts vs. New Orleans with 1,580 yards and 13 TDs passing against six INTs. Both teams ranked in the top 5 in points scored in 2020. The game will be played in in Jacksonville, Fla.

Bears at Rams

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE

SERIES Bears lead 54-38-3; Rams beat Bears 24-10 on Oct. 26 in Inglewood, Calif.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(27) 99.8;RUSH;126.6 (11)

(22) 226.2;PASS;240.6 (17)

(28) 326.0;YARDS;366.2 (12)

(23) 22.4;POINTS;23.3 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(14) 113.9;RUSH;99.1 (4)

(13) 233.4;PASS;193.8 (1)

(11) 347.3;YARDS;292.9 (1)

(13) 23.0;POINTS;19.3 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Veteran Andy Dalton takes over, at least until the Bears deem prized rookie Justin Fields as ready to go. The Rams' new QB is Matthew Stafford, acquired in a trade for Jared Goff. Stafford had 45,109 yards passing and 282 TD throws in 12 seasons for the Lions. The Rams are in the top 4 in all defensive categories; The Bears rank in the top half but were nowhere near as stingy.