Wolves can't catch hot-starting Tigers

JONESBORO -- For a fleeting moment, it appeared as if Arkansas State was going to author an eerily similar script: Starting quarterback comes out in the third quarter, backup enters and helps the Red Wolves to a come-from-behind win.

The only thing different was going to be who'd emerged from the ASU sideline.

Then the Memphis offense decided to shred those pages and render them useless.

In the 60th edition of the Paint Bucket Bowl, the Tigers mauled the Red Wolves' defense, hanging on for a 55-50 shootout victory in their first trip to Centennial Bank Stadium in nine years. Memphis piled up 680 total yards, outgaining the Red Wolves 263-97 on the ground, and true freshman Seth Henigan threw for five touchdowns while completing 22 of his 33 passes for the Tigers.

Layne Hatcher -- starting in place of James Blackman after going a perfect 12 for 12 a week ago when he replaced the Florida State transfer -- tallied 276 yards and a touchdown but struggled to find a rhythm, facing constant pressure.

So it was only fitting that Blackman turned in a stellar night in his turn as the relief man. The 6-5 redshirt senior threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns, giving the hosts a shot at a Hail Mary attempt on the final play in a game that looked like it was going to turn into a rout early in the fourth quarter.

ASU (1-1) was gashed on the ground over the opening 30 minutes, surrendering 230 rushing yards before the teams headed back to the locker room. North Little Rock alum Brandon Thomas ripped off a pair of long touchdown runs, first a 70-yarder in the opening quarter and then a 75-yard score, blasting right through the heart of the Red Wolves' line.

Memphis (2-0) put the opening two scores on the board on passes from Henigan, and looked like it might turn things into a rout early after Thomas' first house call made it 20-7.

But ASU crawled back, capitalizing on a pair of Memphis mistakes. First it was a fumble by Memphis tailback Asa Martin, then a muffed punt that bounced off a Tigers player -- both led to Blake Grupe field goals, including a 48-yarder that was the redshirt senior's career-long, pulling the hosts back within seven at 20-13.

Memphis' offense wouldn't stay quiet, though. The Tigers struck twice more with explosive plays -- four of their five first-half scores went for at least 40 yards -- highlighted by Thomas' 75-yard scamper.

That came on the first play after Layne Hatcher scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown that briefly looked to give the Red Wolves some momentum headed into intermission.

And while ASU's offense sputtered to start the third quarter, punting on its first three series, Memphis managed only one touchdown, giving the hosts some hope.

That's when Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones opted to flip his gunslingers, sending Blackman into the game.

ASU promptly went 79 yards on four plays, with Blackman hitting Jeff Foreman and Corey Rucker on consecutive explosive plays, the latter being a 23-yard touchdown to Rucker that made things 41-30.

The Tigers answered once more, burning four-plus minutes off the clock to score on a short rush.

And if the theme hadn't been clarified enough, Memphis followed yet another Red Wolves score with a touchdown of its own. On the second play from scrimmage after Blackman connected with Jeff Foreman for an 89-yard touchdown bomb -- the third-longest scoring pass in ASU history -- Henigan found Calvin Austin III on a slant.

The Tigers' wideout did the rest, breaking free and going 75 yards down the sideline for his third score of the night. Austin led Memphis with 239 yards on six catches, and tight end Sean Dykes added 143 more yards to go along with a pair of scores.