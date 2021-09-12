Sections
Work to close Beaver Bridge

by Ron Wood | Today at 4:43 a.m.

BEAVER -- Phase II construction of the Beaver Bridge means continuous bridge closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, crews will resume replacing the timber deck and railing on the Arkansas 187 Beaver Bridge over the White River in Beaver. The work will require closing of the bridge continuously from 9 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Thursday. This work should be completed in three weeks.

Orange barrels, message boards and signs will control traffic.

