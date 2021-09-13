Arkansas offers Greenwood 8th-grade QB

Greenwood eighth-grade quarterback Kane Archer received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Monday night. His father, Adam, announced the offer on Twitter.

Archer, 6-0, 180 pounds, had previous offers from Michigan and Missouri. He said Coach Sam Pittman told him of the Arkansas offer.

He plays on the Bulldogs' freshman team and has completed 17 of 19 passes for 442 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2 games this season. He attended Arkansas’ game against Texas on Saturday as a recruit.

“The offer is amazing. I’ve grown up as a Hogs fan,” said Archer, who attended an Arkansas camp in June. “Saturday was an amazing experience with the Hogs. I’ve never been in an atmosphere like that with 76,000 people. I’ve been wanting this offer as a little boy watching them on TV.

"Now it’s finally come and it’s truly amazing to be offered by such a great program.”

It appears Archer is the youngest in-state football prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors extended an offer to seventh-grade forward Miciah Fusilier of Camden on Aug. 26.