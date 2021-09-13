Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 30

Pho N' Rolls Restaurant

315C U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee cracked a raw egg and did not change gloves or wash hands prior to handling cooked ready-to-eat food. Employee preparing a roll with bare hands. Meatballs, ground pork, tomatoes on the top part of the salad prep table not at 41 degrees or below. Bean sprouts at the servers' station are at 64 degrees and should be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Bags of food stored on the floor in the freezer. Containers of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. The outside of a food package is sitting on top of uncovered food. Pans of food stored on top of uncovered food. The bottom of the pans are in direct contact with open, uncovered food. One pan in direct contact with raw beef. Employees wearing rings on hands and or arms. Stock pots and crates of container lids and cutting boards stored on the floor under the three-compartment sink.

Spud Doctors

4506 S.W. Fieldstone Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor and walls have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Aug. 31

Casa Chapina Restaurant

1951 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee used a towel with water only to wipe out the mixer bowl after making masa. Container of cut lettuce at room temperature. Pan of pastor not at 41 degrees or below and papusa mix was at 58 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employees not lathering with soap long enough before rinsing off soap. Multiple food items at different stages of cooling sitting at room temperature. Food in the stock pots is still over 135 degrees and chicken and beef at 80 degrees. Food shall be cooled from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within two hours and from 70 degrees to 41 degrees within four hours for a maximum of six hours' cooling. Repeat violation. The underside of the bottom shelves used for storage above food preparation area is not finished completely. Case of still frozen raw chicken sitting on a back table thawing. Certified food protection manager not on site.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on single-use gloves. Employee garnished ready-to-eat dish with bare hands. No hand soap available at only kitchen hand sink at time of inspection. Items including rice pilaf and clam chowder in left steamer holding below 135 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Frozen fish filets being thawed in standing water bath. Multiple employees throughout kitchen area lack proper hair restraints. Posted permit expired 5/31/2021. No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection.

Mustard Seed Children's Academy

1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat produce.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection.

Sept. 1

16 General Store

180 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Container of pimento cheese spread exceeds the seven-day use-by date. Live mouse observed in the back storeroom where walk-in door and ice machine are located. Mouse droppings found in the cabinets under the soda station, rolls of paper towels and toilet paper, cabinets under the handwashing sink and various locations throughout facility. Repeat violation. Openings in the wall under the soda counters inside the cabinets allow access for pests.

Noncritical violations: Styrofoam to-go food containers on the rack next to the table are visibly dirty/dusty. According to the employee, the items are not used very often. Inside the cabinets under the soda machine there is a gap between the shelf and the exterior facade of the cabinet where trash and mouse droppings are located. Particle board at the base for the soda/coffee cabinets wood is not sealed. Insides of cabinets under the soda machine area are visibly dirty with trash, mouse droppings and other debris. Soda crates and crates of other items stored in room with the ice machine are a source of harborage for rodents. No certified food manager.

Cave Springs Coffee

137 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Employee took out the trash and did not wash hands prior to returning to the kitchen. Breakfast sandwiches in the prep table and the kolaches in the reach-in are not at 41 degrees or below. Items may be still cooling from preparation or assembly. Egg muffin temping at 44 degrees, sausage muffin at 42 degrees, kolache at 42 degrees. Internal air thermometer is reading 40 degrees. Open packages of luncheon meat are not date marked as needed. Bleach being used for sanitizer is "low-splash."

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing jewelry on hands. Food worker hair is not effectively restrained. Ponytail is falling over employee's shoulder. Cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration and laundered daily. Permit posted, but expired. Post current permit. Establishment is waiting for a plumber to install a service sink.

Crossroads Alternative Learning

305 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Eureka Pizza

2119 W. Walnut St., Suite B, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is certified as a food protection manager.

Haas Hall Cafeteria

121 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Sept. 2

Community Butcher

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No soap at hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Java Dudes Coffee Company

718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Kwality Ice Cream & Bakery

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: Tray of chicken stored on top of trash can.

Noncritical violations: Multiple non-food-contact surfaces throughout the facility have a buildup of grease and food residue. This buildup was seen on walls, outside surfaces of equipment, inside of microwave and around grill and fryers. No certified food safety manager for facility.

Rogers Headstart ARKST Center

1305 N. Arkansas St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit valid for other location. No certified food manager documentation available.

Roots and Wings Preschool

907 N.W. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Inside of fridge has an accumulation of food residue. Permit expired 12/2020.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 30 -- Apple Glen Elementary, 1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville; Cronuts Donuts, 1313 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Schlotzsky's, 2709 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Subway, 213 W. Central St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Washington Junior High, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville

Aug. 31 --Angelino's Italian Restaurant, 2001 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Citizens Park Concession, 1309 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville; Kids For The Future, 3307 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Merchants Baseball Park, 205 N.W. Elm Tree Road, Bentonville

Sept. 1 -- Bright Harbor School, 1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville; Explore and Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Raising Cane's, 1402 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Rogers East Side Elementary, E. New Hope Ave., Rogers; Tree House Bentonville, 510 S. Main St., Bentonville

Sept. 3 -- Domino's, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Haute Wheels, 703 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville; La Petite Academy, 215 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville