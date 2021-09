HOT SPRINGS -- United Way of the Ouachitas has received a grant from Entergy Arkansas for its "Beat the Heat" Fan Program, which will provide box fans to families or individuals who are in need of a fan.

Fans will be distributed through the United Way of the Ouachitas office located at 233 Hobson Ave. Fans are to be dispersed on a first come, first-served basis. Availability is limited.

More information is available at (501) 623-2505.