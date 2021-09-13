Capitol police back

punishment in riot

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Capitol Police says it has recommended disciplinary action in six cases after an internal review of officer behavior stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The department said the six cases "should not diminish the heroic efforts" of the Capitol Police on Jan. 6.

The department's Office of Professional Responsibility opened 38 investigations and was able to identify 26 of the officers involved, the police said in a statement Saturday. It said in 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found.

However, the police said "violations were sustained and disciplinary action was recommended" for six of the cases -- including three for "conduct unbecoming," one for failure to comply with directions, one for "improper remarks" and one for "improper dissemination of information."

It was unclear whether a case was an individual officer or if an officer could be cited in more than one case. Names of the officers involved and details about the behavior or actions that led to the alleged violations were not made public.

The statement also said the U.S. attorney's office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.

More than 600 people face charges in the Jan. 6 attack, in which a mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, battled police and tried to stop the certification of the election victory for President Joe Biden.

The statement said a review of one other case is pending of an official accused of "unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming." It said that internal investigation started after a criminal investigation in which no charges were filed.

Five people died in the Capitol attack and its aftermath, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police. A police officer who battled the mob died later, and several officers later took their own lives.

The Capitol Police provided the information to the Justice Department last week as part of its ongoing prosecution of those involved in the Jan. 6 attack.