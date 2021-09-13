Data: More than 50% of Arkansans 12 and older fully vaccinated

The number of Arkansans 12 years and older fully immunized against covid-19 passed the 50% mark Monday, increasing to a total of 1,281,255 — or 50.1% of that age range, according to state Health Department data.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the milestone is cause for celebration.

"I am very pleased. I was hoping that we would do that sooner than later, but we're here," she said. "I'm hoping that we'll keep on with this progress."

The Health Department does not base its percentage vaccinated on the state’s total population, but on the total population of those 12 and older, which the department said is 2,557,248.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases increased by 646, a dip of 470 from Sunday and 291 less than reported the previous Monday.

The active covid-19 cases fell by 1,767 to 17,821.

Arkansas’ death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 31, to 7,298.

"Today’s covid report shows better case numbers than last week as well as a continued decrease in hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday afternoon in his daily covid numbers social media post. "The 31 deaths reported include 12 delayed reports. This is yet another reminder of the importance of getting the vaccine."

The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell by five to 1,113. The number in intensive care units dropped by 19 to 443.

The number of patients on ventilators fell by one to 286.

