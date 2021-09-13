ESPN 5-star guard commits to Neighbors

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors landed the commitment of ESPN 5-star junior guard Taliah Scott late Monday night.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf, made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend for the Texas football game. Prospects Nation rates her the No. 2 recruit in Florida for the 2023 class and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation.

She averaged 23.4 points, 5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a sophomore and led her team to the Class 7A state semifinals. She played for Florida Girls Basketball program during the summer.

Scott chose the Razorbacks over offers from Florida, Florida State, Texas, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, SMU, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Virginia and other programs.