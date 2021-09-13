Five motorcyclists among eight dead in traffic accidents

Eight people died in vehicle crashes, five of them involving motorcycles, in Arkansas since Friday, according to reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Kansetta Howard, 26, of Fort Smith, died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Alma, according to a report.

Howard was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATS southbound on the highway at around 2:37 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck several trees, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Plano, Texas man died late Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 341 in rural Baxter County, according to another report.

Nguyen Yen Y, 49, was riding a 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on the highway near its intersection with Baxter County Road 74 at around 11:55 a.m. when the motorcycle ran off the highway to the right, overcorrected back across the highway and struck a guardrail, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

Just over a half-hour earlier, a Sparkman man died in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 8 in rural Dallas County, according to another report.

Mark W. Rucker, 57, was riding a 2005 Yamaha eastbound on the highway at around 11:14 a.m. when the motorcycle left the roadway in a lefthand turn and ran into the ditch, the report said. Rucker was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead by the Dallas County coroner, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

Two teens died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on U.S. 63 in the Cleveland County town of Calmer, according to a state police report.

Kaylynn Jade Hartley, 18, of White Hall, and Hunter Allan Thompson, 18, of Rison were in a 2016 Honda Accord travelling northbound on the highway at around 4:45 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a 2020 Hyundai SUV on it's driver's side, the report said.

Joseph Lorenzo Gonzales, 50, of Houston, Texas, the driver of the Hyundai, was injured in the crash and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 72-year-old North Little Rock man died in a Saturday evening crash on Arkansas 60 involving two motorcycles and another vehicle pulling a trailer in rural Perry County, according to a state police report.

Charles B. Gates was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson eastbound on the highway at around 6:07 p.m. when it drifted into the westbound lane while negotiating a curve and hit a trailer being pulled by a 2011 Toyota, the report said. The impact caused the motorcycle to fall onto its left side and begin to slide, and it was then hit by a 1999 Honda motorcycle that had been riding behind it, the report said.

John L. Perry, 55, of Mayflower, who was riding the Honda, was injured in the crash and taken to Conway Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, the report said.

An Alco man died about an hour earlier in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 74 east of Landis in Stone County, according to another report.

Michael Passmore, 63, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson eastbound on the highway at around 5:09 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and collided with an embankment, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

Friday afternoon, an 18-year-old Hot Springs man died when his motorcycle ran into a vehicle that had turned in front of him on U.S. 70 in Hot Springs, according to a state police report.

Hunter Sutherland was riding a 1997 Honda 750 westbound on the highway at around 4:03 p.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon attempted to turn left onto the highway from Country Walk Terrace, the report said. Sutherland veered into the center lane in an attempt to avoid the GMC but hit it head-on, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.