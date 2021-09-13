Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after three weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:45 p.m.
Lake Hamilton's Kendrick Martin (1) escapes Malvern's Vinny Winters as Martin scores the first TD during the first half of their game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Malvern. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Stephen B. Thornton)

Bryant had an open date last week, so there’s no change at the top in our overall rankings. The Hornets remain king.

No. 2 Greenwood falls to No. 9 following its 29-20 loss to Fort Smith Northside.

The top four spots are now occupied by teams from the 7A-Central.

New No. 2 Cabot defeated El Dorado, 41-35.

No. 3 North Little Rock defeated Fayetteville, 14-7.

No. 4 Conway defeated Jonesboro, 42-25.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Lake Hamilton
  6. Little Rock Christian
  7. Bentonville
  8. Little Rock Parkview
  9. Greenwood
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Bentonville

CLASS 6A

  1. Lake Hamilton
  2. Little Rock Parkview
  3. Greenwood
  4. Benton
  5. El Dorado

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Harrison
  4. Camden Fairview
  5. Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Crossett
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Warren
  5. Malvern

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Harding Academy

CLASS 2A

  1. McCrory
  2. Fordyce
  3. Bigelow
  4. Des Arc
  5. Clarendon
