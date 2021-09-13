HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after three weeks

Bryant had an open date last week, so there’s no change at the top in our overall rankings. The Hornets remain king.
No. 2 Greenwood falls to No. 9 following its 29-20 loss to Fort Smith Northside.
The top four spots are now occupied by teams from the 7A-Central.
New No. 2 Cabot defeated El Dorado, 41-35.
No. 3 North Little Rock defeated Fayetteville, 14-7.
No. 4 Conway defeated Jonesboro, 42-25.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Christian
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Parkview
- Greenwood
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Parkview
- Greenwood
- Benton
- El Dorado
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Crossett
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Malvern
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
CLASS 2A
- McCrory
- Fordyce
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- Clarendon