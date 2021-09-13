HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after three weeks

Bryant had an open date last week, so there’s no change at the top in our overall rankings. The Hornets remain king.

No. 2 Greenwood falls to No. 9 following its 29-20 loss to Fort Smith Northside.

The top four spots are now occupied by teams from the 7A-Central.

New No. 2 Cabot defeated El Dorado, 41-35.

No. 3 North Little Rock defeated Fayetteville, 14-7.

No. 4 Conway defeated Jonesboro, 42-25.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Lake Hamilton Little Rock Christian Bentonville Little Rock Parkview Greenwood Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Little Rock Parkview Greenwood Benton El Dorado

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Camden Fairview Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Crossett Joe T. Robinson Warren Malvern

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Harding Academy

CLASS 2A