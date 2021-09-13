OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday Sept. 13: Put your hands on your hips and let that hero cape flap in the wind. There's a situation to save, and you're just the one to save it. Take a chance in October. A payoff will allow you to expand in one area and wrap up an endeavor that has already served you well. Music, children and celebration bring you into 2022.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Among the most magical things you can give another person is your sight. You may see a rarely noticed talent, a secret pain or undiscovered potential. You don't have to speak of it; just seeing is a gift that can be felt.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You think you know the boundaries of yourself, who you are and what you would and wouldn't do ... but those borders are as changeable as lines on a postwar map. Keep an open mind because your shape is changing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Stress levels get uncomfortable. It's an opportunity to look at your general management of these things. Everyone needs an arsenal of coping mechanisms for modern life. What are your top five?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're learning someone. Context will play a huge role. You can tell more about a person through overhearing five minutes of their conversation with an intimate friend than you can from spending five hours together in public.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No matter how much you like someone, if they act selfishly and take advantage of your kindness, their presence in your life will diminish, instead of contribute, to your good energy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll soon be around your favorite type of people: The sort who take charge of their own happiness. They know what they want, take pleasure in their pursuits and make fun wherever they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Like a rock star, boxer or firewood chopper, you'll channel your anger into something that brings people together. The way you turn bad feelings into entertainment and warmth is downright magical.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It won't take much to tip the ordinary into the realm of extraordinary, though it will be hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that tips it. It could be as subtle as lighting, fickle as mood or soft as a smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes it's hard for you to say no to people, but you'll have a much easier time of it as a new purpose takes hold of your scene. Knowing what you're saying yes to makes all the difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best part of your routines get even better as you leap up in skill, connect with others and find comfort in the realm. Hard to believe this wasn't even a part of your life not so long ago. And you'll soon add even more fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are many ways to ask for what you want. You like the mystery of hints and implications. Those on your wavelength will pick up on your cues. The others need more direct communication.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): All that's standing between you and your goal is a discovery. But this discovery won't happen until you're in the process of work. So go forward blindly using the tools you have. Your intent will get things moving.

SACRED LUNAR TIDES

As the lunar tides form angles both holy and unholy, there's confusion about the sacredness of things. Nothing is inherently meaningful. If it has meaning to you, then it has meaning. It doesn't matter how small the item or how inconsequential the issue may be in the big scheme. The "big scheme" is made up of what matters to people, i.e., you.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I was born Sept. 27, 1963. I'm bored with my job and life, and I don't feel like I'm progressing at all. Two of my siblings are already in the U.S. and my remaining sibling is planning to migrate there. I don't really want to move but there is nothing more I want here. If I decide to migrate, I would have to study again probably for the next 3-4 years in order to get a working visa and migrate legally. Should I go ahead? Will I do better in another country, or will I have a harder life? I'm still single."

A: As a Libra with Venus in Libra, too, your love of learning is strong. The schooling is just what you need to get out of this rut of boredom. Though some schooling will happen online, your work in the classroom will inspire you. Your Capricorn moon gives you a competitive edge, and a winning spirit will rise in you. You'll be influenced by the talents of others and you'll understand your own gifts more fully as different people notice and acknowledge them. Libras are extremely motivated by environments. You'll be at your best in new places, especially ones that please your aesthetic sense. In short: It will revitalize you to enroll!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Niall Horan has a broad range of musical tastes and is a fan of Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Oasis and Bon Jovi. In matters of art, Virgos have an affinity for those who can move them emotionally, and the lines of genre do not matter nearly as much as style and skill. Horan was born when the moon and Venus were in Leo, which is an indication of a natural-born entertainer.