• Todd Jordan, mayor of Tupelo, Miss., said restaurants that serve breakfast want to accommodate customers who work night shifts, leading to a vote to allow beer and light wine sales starting at 8 a.m. rather than 10.

• Brian Murphy, museum curator in Florence, Ala., welcomed "a glimpse into the daily life of the people who lived there" after an archeological dig at Pope's Tavern, an inn and stagecoach stop dating to the 1800s, turned up pottery, nails and glass artifacts as well as a possible hearth.

• Jeffrey Parker, chief of Atlanta's transit agency, said "we were thrilled with the response we received on the interior features" of the next railcars, and the public is now asked for input on the exterior graphics by voting online for one of four designs.

• Jo Sias, a professor at the University of New Hampshire, says the focus will be on both immediate weather events and gradual sea-level rise as a $1.8 million grant is used to explore precisely how roads crack and crumble.

• Katrina Robinson, a state senator from Memphis, is set to go to trial on charges of stealing $600,000 in federal funds obtained by a health care company she directed and using it to pay for her wedding and honeymoon, a Jeep Renegade for her daughter, and travel and entertainment for her family.

• Miranda Pugh of Hinesville, Ga., says she never gave anyone permission to take her truck, let alone sell it for scrap, as authorities investigate whether the owners of a towing company stole more than 20 vehicles from a repair shop that had closed.

• Austin Vollor, an attorney in Starkville, Miss., said the goal was "a fair resolution for both sides," and 21 apartment tenants who said they were given just hours to leave now have days more and in some cases weeks, thanks to an out-of-court settlement.

• Rex Vaughn of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission said "it may allow us to grow a crop in 2022; that is our game plan right now," as the agency voted to ask lawmakers to expedite the licensing of cultivators.

• Fred Gray, a civil-rights lawyer, said officials are trying to find members of the Tuskegee, Ala., chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in order to negotiate after the Macon County Commission filed a lawsuit that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in the nearly all-Black city for 115 years.