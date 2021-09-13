Lions’ schedule full of early tests

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team announced its 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

The nonconference slate includes 13 games, including a visit to the defending national champions and three games at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Among the home opponents will be Arkansas State University on Dec. 8.

“It’s going to be an exciting year for our team and our fan base,” first-year Coach Solomon Bozeman said. “This team is going to compete, run in transition, and play with lots of heart and lots of toughness.” A seven-game road trip will begin the Golden Lions’ season, starting with a Nov. 9 game at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. That will be followed by visits to Colorado State University in Fort Collins on Nov. 12, the University of Wyoming in Laramie on Nov. 14, the University of Portland (Ore.) on Nov. 18, Seattle University on Nov. 22, the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., on Nov. 24 and the University of California at Santa Barbara on Nov.

26.

UAPB will make its home debut Nov. 29 against Arkansas Baptist College, then hit the road against a pair of Big 12 programs, Iowa State University in Ames on Dec. 1 and national champion Baylor University in Waco on Dec. 4.

Following the Dec. 8 Arkansas State game, the Lions will go back to Big 12 country and visit Chris Beard-coached University of Texas at Austin on Dec. 14 before completing the nonconference schedule against Springdale-based Ecclesia College on Dec. 18.

The SWAC slate will begin Jan. 3 when UAPB hosts Alabama A&M University and continue Jan. 5 in Pine Bluff against M0 Williams-coached Alabama State University. The Lions will take a Texas swing Jan. 8-10, visiting Texas Southern University and Prairie A&M University on those respective dates.

Sunshine State programs Florida A&M (Jan.

15) and Bethune-Cookman (Jan. 17) universities will visit H.O. Clemmons Arena for the first time as SWAC opponents.

The next road trip for the Lions will be a Louisiana tour — Southern University on Jan. 22 and Grambling State University on Jan. 24 — followed by a visit to Mississippi Valley State University on Jan. 29.

Alcorn State University (Feb. 5) and Jackson State University (Feb. 7) will come to UAPB before the Lions make their Alabama swing with stops at Alabama State (Feb. 12) and AAMU (Feb. 14).

Prairie View (Feb. 19), Texas Southern (Feb. 21) and Valley (Feb. 26) will make up the last three home opponents for the Lions, who will then visit Jackson State on March 3 and Alcorn State on March

5.

The SWAC tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena.

For more updates on UAPB men’s basketball, follow us on social media at uapblionsroar or visit uapblionsroar.com.

