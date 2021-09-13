NLR disturbance leaves man dead

A Little Rock man was shot and killed in a McCain Park apartment Saturday night, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:18 p.m. to a domestic disturbance inside an apartment located at 3900 McCain Park, according to a police news release sent early Sunday. Once at the apartment, officers found Rodney Ware, 48, in a bathroom suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police.

Ware was transported to Baptist Hospital in North Little Rock where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene and initiated a homicide investigation. According to the news release, all individuals involved have been identified. However, spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton said Sunday afternoon police are not releasing any more information Sunday.