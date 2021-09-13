100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1921

PINE BLUFF--The coroner's jury investigating the shooting and fatal wounding of Nollen Livingston, aged 15, which occurred at the home of Charles Williams, aged 15, at 11:30 this morning, recommended that young Williams be held to the Grand Jury. The shooting followed the return of the boys from high school, where they had gone to get their book lists. On reaching the Williams' home, they began playing "cowboy". According to the story of Mrs. E. B. Williams, both boys went into the bedroom, where she kept the revolver, and after securing it, she supposed they took the cartridges and placed them on the dressing room table. Young Williams testified that he thought all the shells had been removed from the weapon before they went into the yard to play.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1971

JONESBORO--A group of churchmen, businessmen, and law enforcement officers, who formed an organization called Concerned Citizens, has begun plans for "doing something about smut" in movies and on newsstands at Jonesboro. One member suggested that signed petitions be presented to newsstand operators objecting to certain types of magazines and other literature, including paperback books. Police Chief Jim Hanley, who attended a recent meeting here, said "the hands of the police are tied by court decisions."

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1996

VILONIA -- Mayor Loyd Bise surrendered Thursday to Faulkner County authorities on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault, Sheriff Bob Blankenship said. The charge stems from an incident which led to the arrest of Richard Goff, the estranged husband of Joyce Goff, Vilonia city secretary and municipal court clerk. Richard Goff contends that Bise choked him and put handcuffs on him so tightly that he received permanent damage to the nerves in one of his hands. Police Chief Shane Shumake arrested Goff on Aug. 12 after Bise reported that Goff had hit his vehicle at the Vilonia Post Office. Shumake wrote in a report that he approached Goff at Goff's daughter's house and that Goff came toward him in a belligerent manner. He also stated that Goff attempted to hit Bise, who showed up after Shumake arrived. But Goff denied that he banged on Bise's car or that he threatened Bise that day. The Vilonia City Council suspended Shumake pending an investigation of the incident by the Arkansas State Police.

10 years ago

Sept. 13, 2011

• A 34-year-old North Little Rock man who said he accidentally killed his best friend during a prank gone wrong was sentenced to 65 years in prison last week for a slaying even his own attorney acknowledged was some kind of murder. A Pulaski County jury deliberated about six hours Thursday to find Antonio Lamont "Duck" Smith guilty of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun in the March 2010 slaying of Cizano Ray Jones, 33, in North Little Rock. Smith testified he decided to scare Jones by firing the gun. Jones was struck three times, killed instantly by the first shot through the top of his head.